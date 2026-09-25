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Home / Sports / Sports Minister Mandaviya congratulates Manush Shah, Diya Chitale on Asian Games table tennis bronze

Sports Minister Mandaviya congratulates Manush Shah, Diya Chitale on Asian Games table tennis bronze

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ANI
Updated At : 07:02 PM Sep 25, 2026 IST
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Aichi-Nagoya [Japan], September 25 (ANI): Union Sports Minister Mansukh Mandaviya congratulated Manush Shah and Diya Chitale after the Indian pair secured a bronze medal in mixed doubles table tennis at the Aichi-Nagoya Asian Games on Friday.

Mandaviya shared a post on X and wrote, "Congratulations to our paddlers Manush Shah and Diya Chitale on clinching the Bronze Medal in Mixed Doubles Table Tennis at #AsianGames2026!"

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The eighth-ranked Indian pair assured themselves of a medal after defeating Hong Kong's world No. 4 duo Wong Chun Ting and Doo Hoi Kem 3-1 in the quarter-finals.

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Shah and Chitale then went down 8-11, 5-11, 8-11, 2-11 to China's Wang Chuqin and Sun Yingsha in the semi-finals. With no bronze medal playoff in the event, a semi-final appearance guaranteed the Indian duo a podium finish.

The bronze is India's second Asian Games medal in mixed doubles table tennis. Sharath Kamal and Manika Batra had won the country's first medal in the event at the 2018 Asian Games.

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The Indian pair's quarter-final victory was particularly significant as Wong and Doo are multiple-time World Championship medallists.

The medal was among India's successes on Day 6 of the Games.

Gulveer Singh won silver in the men's 10,000m, while shooters Kamaljeet and Suruchi Inder Singh clinched gold in the 10m air pistol mixed team event. Aishwary Pratap Singh Tomar, Rudrankksh Patil and Niraj Kumar added a silver in the men's 50m rifle 3 positions team event.

In squash, Joshana Chinappa and Velavan Senthilkumar assured India of another medal after defeating the Philippines' David Pelino and Jemcya Aribado in the mixed doubles quarter-finals.

India's men's and women's kabaddi teams also advanced to the finals after beating Thailand and Nepal respectively, while the women's hockey team defeated Japan 3-1 in its Pool B match.

At the time of writing, India had 22 medals at the Asian Games, comprising two gold, nine silver and 11 bronze, and stood 12th in the standings. (ANI)

(This content is sourced from a syndicated feed and is published as received. The Tribune assumes no responsibility or liability for its accuracy, completeness, or content.)

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