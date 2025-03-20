Sports Minister Mandaviya declares 2nd Khelo India Para Games 2025 open

New Delhi [India], March 20 (ANI): Union Minister of Youth Affairs & Sports and Labour & Employment, Mansukh Mandaviya, declared the 2nd Khelo India Para Games 2025 open at KD Jadhav Indoor Hall, Indira Gandhi Stadium complex in New Delhi on Thursday.

More than 1300 para-athletes will take part in six sports disciplines in this eight-day-long championship, a release from SAI media said.

Six Paralympians, Simran Sharma (athletics), Praveen Kumar (badminton), Nitesh Kumar (badminton), Nitya Sre (badminton) and Preeti Pal (athletics) joined Mansukh Mandaviya, Union minister of Youth Affairs and Sports, Virendra Kumar, Union Minister of Social Justice & Empowerment, Kento Jini, Sports and Youth Affairs Minister of Arunachal Pradesh and President of the Paralympic Committee of India and former Paralympian Devendra Jhajharia, in a unique torch rally to formally flag off the Khelo India Para Games 2025.

Advertisement

Mansukh Mandaviya said he was excited to see the response to every Khelo India event that has now become the "umbrella" for all athletes aspiring to win laurels for the country.

"I am immensely proud and elated by the contributions made by Khelo India to Indian sports. Be it Khelo India Youth Games, Khelo India School Games, Khelo India Winter Games or Khelo India Para Games, our athletes are making the country proud through their talent everywhere," said Mandaviya, as quoted from a release by SAI media.

Advertisement

Mandaviya further said, "When one is determined, is heading in the right direction, and is working hard, the result is always positive. The success at the Paris Paralympics 2024, where we won a total of 29 medals, proved that our athletes have the potential to make the country proud on the global stage. Through Khelo India Para Games, our athletes are getting the best opportunity and they are paving the pathway to success. This is exactly what our Hon'ble Prime Minister Narendra Modi had envisaged".

Kumar, too, lauded the Khelo India initiative and mentioned, "Khelo India Para Games 2025 is a world-class platform for Indian athletes to compete among each other and portray their talent publicly. At the same time, it also provides a chance for the para-athletes to not just prove themselves but also inspire others through their challenging journey."

The opening ceremony featured athletes, coaches and support staff from all over the country. Secretary (Sports) Sujata Chaturvedi and senior officials of the Sports Authority of India were also present at the opening ceremony. (ANI)

(The story has come from a syndicated feed and has not been edited by the Tribune Staff.)