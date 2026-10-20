Sports Minister Mandaviya hails para-athletes on medal-winning performances on Day 3 of Asian Para Games 2026

New Delhi [India], October 20 (ANI): Union Sports Minister Mansukh Mandaviya on Tuesday congratulated Indian para-athletes Simran, Tejalben Damor, Devender Kumar, Rakesh, Pradeep Kumar, Nishad Kumar and Niranjan Mukundan for their medal-winning performances on Day 3 of the Asian Para Games 2026 in Aichi-Nagoya, Japan.

In a post on X, Mandaviya congratulated Simran on winning the gold medal with a new Games Record in the women’s 200m T12 event. He also congratulated debutant Tejalben Damor on securing bronze in the same event.

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“DOUBLE PODIUM IN 200M! Heartiest congratulations to Simran for striking Gold with a New Games Record of 24.80s, and to debutant Tejalben Damor for clinching Bronze in 25.23s in the Women’s 200m T12 at the Asian Para Games 2026,” the Sports Minister wrote.

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Mandaviya also hailed India’s medal sweep in the men’s discus throw, where Devender Kumar won gold, Rakesh secured silver, and Pradeep Kumar claimed bronze.

“HISTORIC PODIUM SWEEP FOR BHARAT! Total dominance in the Men’s Discus Throw at the Asian Para Games 2026! Heartiest congratulations to Devender Kumar for striking Gold (49.71m), Rakesh for securing Silver (49.35m), and Pradeep Kumar for clinching Bronze with a personal best of 51.15m,” he said.

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The minister also congratulated Nishad Kumar on winning his second gold medal of the Games after setting a new Games Record in the men’s high jump T47 event with a clearance of 2.04 metres.

“SOARING TO NEW HEIGHTS! Heartiest congratulations to TOPS athlete Nishad Kumar on clinching his second Gold of the Asian Para Games 2026! Clearing a phenomenal 2.04m in the Men’s High Jump T47, he sets a New Games Record and makes the entire nation immensely proud,” Mandaviya wrote.

In another post, the Sports Minister congratulated para-swimmer Niranjan Mukundan for winning bronze in the men’s 200m individual medley SM7 event.

“Heartiest congratulations to Niranjan Mukundan on winning the Bronze Medal in the Men’s 200m Individual Medley SM7 at the Asian Para Games 2026,” he said.

Meanwhile, India continues to deliver an impressive performance at the Asian Para Games 2026 in Aichi-Nagoya, Japan, winning medals across para-athletics, shooting para sport, para-powerlifting, para-table tennis and para-swimming, while also advancing in para-badminton and para-archery.

In para-athletics, Devender Kumar, Pranav Soorma, Simran, Nishad Kumar and Deepthi Jeevanji won gold medals. India also secured silver and bronze in the men’s discus throw events, with Rakesh and Pradeep Kumar winning silver and bronze respectively in one event, while Ram Ratan Singh claimed silver in the other. Tejalben Damor won bronze in the women’s 200m T12, Preeti Pal secured silver in the women’s 200m T35, and Pradeep Kumar and Ayush Verma claimed silver and bronze respectively in the men’s javelin throw F53/F54. Praveen Sharma and Hokato Hotozhe Sema added bronze medals in the men’s shot put events.

In shooting para sport, Manish Narwal won silver in the men’s 10m air pistol SH1, while Shrishti Arora secured bronze in the women’s event. Ashok won silver in men’s para-powerlifting up to 65kg.

India also earned five bronze medals in para-table tennis through Sonalben Patel, Bhavina Patel, Prachi Pandey, Sahana Ravi and Jehan Madan. In para-swimming, Himanshu Nandal won bronze in the men’s 400m freestyle S11, while Niranjan Mukundan secured bronze in the men’s 200m individual medley SM7.

Indian para-badminton players Nitesh Kumar, Pramod Bhagat, Manisha Ramdass and Sanjana Kumari registered victories in their respective quarterfinals. In para-archery, Sheetal Devi and several Indian teams progressed through the knockout rounds, with Sheetal reaching the women’s individual compound final alongside Swati Chaudhary in the W1 category final.

Indian athletes also recorded several top-eight finishes in athletics, swimming and powerlifting, while the archery contingent continued its pursuit of medals across individual and team events. At the end of Day 3, India had a total of 35 medals to its kitty with 9 of them being gold. (ANI)

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