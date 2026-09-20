Sports Minister Mandaviya, IOA President PT Usha congratulate Indian shooters on Asian Games 2026 silver

New Delhi [India], September 20 (ANI): Union Sports Minister Mansukh Mandaviya on Sunday congratulated Indian shooter Elavenil Valarivan for winning the silver medal in the women's 10m air rifle individual event at the Asian Games 2026.

Sharing a video of Elavenil's achievement on X, Mandaviya praised the shooter for her performance at the Aichi-Nagoya Asian Games.

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"Another Silver for Elavenil Valarivan! Heartiest congratulations to Elavenil Valarivan on securing the Silver Medal in the Women’s 10m Air Rifle Individual event at the #AsianGames2026," Mandaviya wrote on X.

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Another Silver for Elavenil Valarivan! Heartiest congratulations to Elavenil Valarivan on securing the Silver Medal in the Women’s 10m Air Rifle Individual event at the #AsianGames2026.#Cheer4Bharat pic.twitter.com/sfZG1RnOn6 — Dr Mansukh Mandaviya (@mansukhmandviya) September 20, 2026

Indian Olympic Association (IOA) President PT Usha congratulated shooters Elavenil Valarivan, Sonam Maskar and Vidarsa K Vinod after they secured the silver medal in the women's 10m air rifle team event at the Asian Games 2026.

PT Usha also lauded Elavenil for winning another silver medal in the women's 10m air rifle individual event.

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Taking to X, the IOA President praised the shooters for opening India's medal account at the Games.

"What an opening to the medal account! Congratulations Elavenil Valarivan, Sonam Maskar and Vidarsa K Vinod for winning silver in women's 10m air rifle team event! Congratulations Elavenil for also winning silver in the 10m air rifle individual event!" PT Usha wrote.

What an opening to the medal account! Congratulations Elavenil Valarivan, Sonam Maskar and Vidarsa K Vinod for winning silver in women's 10m air rifle team event! Congratulations Elavenil for also winning silver in the 10m air rifle individual event!#JeetHamariHai https://t.co/GLQ97Bxm9T — P.T. USHA (@PTUshaOfficial) September 20, 2026

Andhra Pradesh Deputy Chief Minister Pawan Kalyan also congratulated Indian shooters Elavenil Valarivan, Sonam Uttam Maskar and Vidarsa K Vinod for winning the silver medal in the women's 10m air rifle team event at the Asian Games 2026.

The Deputy CM's official handle on X praised the trio for their performance, saying their achievement opened India's medal campaign at the Games.

"Heartiest congratulations to Elavenil Valarivan, Sonam Uttam Maskar and Vidarsa K Vinod on securing the Silver Medal in the Women’s 10m Air Rifle Team Event at the Asian Games 2026," the post read.

Highlighting their performance, the post said the trio delivered a composed display with a combined score of 1898.0 points.

"With a combined score of 1898.0, the trio delivered a composed and impressive performance to open India’s medal campaign at the Games. Your precision, discipline and determination have brought great pride to Bharat. May this achievement inspire you to aim even higher and continue your pursuit of excellence in the competitions ahead. Congratulations, Champions! May you keep hitting the mark and carrying the Tricolour to greater heights," it added.

Heartiest congratulations to Elavenil Valarivan, Sonam Uttam Maskar and Vidarsa K Vinod on securing the Silver Medal in the Women’s 10m Air Rifle Team Event at the Asian Games 2026. With a combined score of 1898.0, the trio delivered a composed and impressive performance to open… pic.twitter.com/Hoc6Dz5bCd — Deputy CMO, Andhra Pradesh (@APDeputyCMO) September 20, 2026

Indian shooter Elavenil Valarivan clinched the silver medal in the women's 10m air rifle final at the Aichi-Nagoya Asian Games 2026 on Sunday, continuing India's strong start in shooting at the continental event.Elavenil finished second behind Japan's Hinata Taichi, who won the gold medal, while South Korea's Ban Hyojin secured the bronze medal.

Elavenil entered the final in impressive form and took the lead after the first series with a score of 53.1. Sonam Maskar, the other Indian shooter in the final, finished her opening series with 52.1 and was placed seventh.Earlier, India opened their medal tally at the Aichi-Nagoya Asian Games with a silver medal in the women's 10m air rifle team event, as Elavenil Valarivan, Sonam Maskar and Vidarsa Vinod finished second.

In other events, Suchika Tariyal secured a medal in women's traditional 60kg MMA after defeating Mongolia's Altanchimeg Baigalmaa in the quarterfinal, while India's women's hockey team began their campaign with a dominant 19-0 win over Uzbekistan. The women's table tennis team also registered a 3-0 victory over Indonesia in their Group F match. (ANI)

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