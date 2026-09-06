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Home / Sports / Sports Minister Mandaviya leads ‘Sundays on Cycle’ event in Surat to promote ‘Nasha Mukt Yuva for Viksit Bharat’ message’

Sports Minister Mandaviya leads ‘Sundays on Cycle’ event in Surat to promote ‘Nasha Mukt Yuva for Viksit Bharat’ message’

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ANI
Updated At : 09:12 AM Sep 06, 2026 IST
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Surat (Gujarat) [India], September 6 (ANI): The ‘Nasha Mukt Yuva for Viksit Bharat’ message took centre stage at the 89th edition of Fit India Sundays on Cycle in Surat on Sunday, with Union Sports Minister Mansukh Mandaviya leading the cycling initiative alongside Gujarat Deputy Chief Minister Harsh Sanghvi.

Speaking to reporters, Sports Minister Mandaviya said the nationwide ‘Sundays on Cycle’ initiative, launched by Prime Minister Narendra Modi under the Fit India Movement, has attracted over 50 lakh youth across 25,000 locations, promoting the message of ‘Nasha Mukt Yuva for Viksit Bharat’.

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He highlighted its message of promoting a drug-free youth and stressed that a healthy population is essential for building a healthy society and a prosperous, developed nation.

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"As per the Fit India Movement, PM Modi has initiated the 'Sundays on Cycle' initiative countrywide... Over 50 lakh youth have participated in this from over 25,000 places across the country, with the aim of sending a message of 'Nasha Mukt Yuva for Viksit Bharat',” he said.

“It's very important for any country that aspires to become developed to have its people healthy... Healthy people create a healthy society, and a healthy society helps in creating a prosperous country,” Mandaviya said.

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Notably, addressing the nation from the ramparts of the Red Fort on Independence Day, Prime Minister Narendra Modi had highlighted drug abuse as a major crisis for the country and its youth.

The 89th edition also aligns with the 100-week nationwide Jan Bhagidari campaign under the ‘Nasha Mukt Yuva for Viksit Bharat Sankalp Abhiyan’, which seeks to build a sustained movement against substance abuse through sports, fitness, awareness and community participation.

The cycling event in Surat began at 6:00 AM from Sardar Patel Statue, Mangadh Chowk, passed through Mini Bazaar and Varachha Main Road, and culminated at Sarthana Zoo. (ANI)

(This content is sourced from a syndicated feed and is published as received. The Tribune assumes no responsibility or liability for its accuracy, completeness, or content.)

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