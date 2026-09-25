Sports Minister Mandaviya, Mallikarjun Kharge congratulate Indian shooters on Asian Games medals

New Delhi [India], September 25 (ANI): Union Sports Minister Mansukh Mandaviya and Congress President Mallikarjun Kharge on Thursday congratulated Indian shooters Aishwary Pratap Singh Tomar, Rudrankksh Balasaheb Patil, Niraj Kumar, Kamaljeet and Suruchi Singh on their medal-winning performances at the Asian Games 2026.

Taking to X, Mandaviya congratulated Tomar, Patil and Asian Games debutant Niraj Kumar after the trio won the silver medal in the men's 50m Rifle 3 Positions Team event.

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"Heartiest congratulations to Aishwary Pratap Singh Tomar, Rudrankksh Balasaheb Patil and Asian Games debutant Niraj Kumar on winning the Silver Medal in the Men’s 50m Rifle 3 Positions Team event at the #AsianGames2026," Mandaviya wrote on X.

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Heartiest congratulations to Aishwary Pratap Singh Tomar, Rudrankksh Balasaheb Patil and Asian Games debutant Niraj Kumar on winning the Silver Medal in the Men’s 50m Rifle 3 Positions Team event at the #AsianGames2026.#Cheer4Bharat pic.twitter.com/Eg3pzEG4EB — Dr Mansukh Mandaviya (@mansukhmandviya) September 25, 2026

Mandaviya's message came after the Indian trio secured the silver medal in the team event, adding another medal to India's shooting campaign at the continental sporting event.

Kharge also took to X to congratulate Kamaljeet and Suruchi Singh following their gold medal triumph in the 10m Air Pistol Mixed Team event.

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"Heartiest congratulations to Kamaljeet and Suruchi Singh on their magnificent Gold Medal triumph in the 10m Air Pistol Mixed Team event at the #AsianGames2026! Your remarkable performance has made the entire nation proud. Wishing you both a very bright future and many more glorious achievements ahead," Kharge wrote on X.

Heartiest congratulations to Kamaljeet and Suruchi Singh on their magnificent Gold Medal triumph🥇in the 10m Air Pistol Mixed Team event at the #AsianGames2026! Your remarkable performance has made the entire nation proud. Wishing you both a very bright future and many more… pic.twitter.com/lAI1szW9Q4 — Mallikarjun Kharge (@kharge) September 25, 2026

India had a strong outing at the Asian Games 2026, with shooting delivering a gold and a silver medal. Kamaljeet and Suruchi Inder Singh won gold in the 10m air pistol mixed team event, while Aishwary Pratap Singh Tomar, Rudrankksh Patil and Niraj Kumar secured silver in the men's 50m rifle 3 positions team event. Tomar and Niraj will also compete in the individual final.

India also confirmed medals in mixed doubles in table tennis and squash, with Diya Chitale-Manush Shah and Joshana Chinappa-Velavan Senthilkumar advancing after quarterfinal victories. Yashaswini Ghorpade progressed to the third round of women's singles but later lost her mixed doubles quarterfinal with Harmeet Desai.

In hockey, India defeated Japan 3-1 in the women's Pool B match. Swimming saw Sajan Prakash qualify for the men's 200m butterfly final, while Rishabh Das and Utkarsh Patil advanced in the men's 200m backstroke. Dhruv Kapila-Tanisha Crasto and Unnati Hooda also registered badminton wins.

In other events, India advanced to Final B in men's kayak double 500m, while athletes in canoe sprint and fencing suffered exits. The women's kayak four finished eighth, and Anamika Aneesh and Pooja remained seventh and ninth respectively in the heptathlon standings. India also lost 0-2 to South Korea in Pokémon Unite esports. (ANI)

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