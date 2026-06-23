Sports Minister Mandaviya participates in 'Cycling by the Sea' under Fit India Movement

Thiruvananthapuram (Keralam) [India], June 23 (ANI): Union Minister for Youth Affairs and Sports Mansukh Mandaviya on Tuesday participated in the 'Cycling by the Sea' event organised from Chacka ITI to Sankumugham Beach as part of the Fit India Movement.

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The event saw participation from over 250 members of a local cycle club, promoting fitness and sustainable transport.

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"The experience of cycling in Thiruvananthapuram has been absolutely fantastic. Over 250 young members of the local cycle club joined us in this. If you want to stay healthy, start cycling; if you want to protect the environment, ride a bicycle to save fuel. Ride a bicycle to reduce pollution," the Union Sports Minister told ANI.

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He further highlighted India's sporting preparedness for upcoming global events.

Mandaviya added, "Indian athletes are always ready for any upcoming competition. Two major events--the Asian Games and the Commonwealth Games--are coming up, and we hope our athletes will deliver outstanding performances."

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Mandaviya extended greetings on International Olympic Day, highlighting the core Olympic values of excellence, friendship and respect, while also underscoring India's growing sporting culture under the leadership of Prime Minister Narendra Modi.

In a post on X, Mandaviya said the day serves as a global reminder of the values that inspire millions across the world through sport.

"Happy Olympic Day to everyone! Today, we celebrate the Olympic values of Excellence, Friendship, and Respect that inspire millions across the globe. Under the leadership of PM @narendramodi, India is witnessing an unprecedented sporting revolution, empowering our athletes and encouraging every citizen to embrace sports as a way of life," Sports Minister Mandaviya wrote.

For those unversed, International Olympic Day is observed worldwide on June 23 to mark the establishment of the International Olympic Committee (IOC) and the revival of the modern Olympic Games. First introduced in 1948, the day encourages physical fitness, inclusivity, and the Olympic principles of excellence, friendship, and respect. (ANI)

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