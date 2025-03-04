Sports Minister Mansukh Mandaviya to attend send-off ceremony of 49-member India team

New Delhi [India], March 4 (ANI): Union Sports Minister Mansukh Mandaviya will attend the official send-off ceremony of the 49-member Indian team for the Special Olympics World Winter Games on Wednesday.

The Indian contingent will be competing in thetournament to be held in Turin, Italy, from March 7 to 17, 2025.

The Indian team comprises of 30 athletes, three officials, and 16 support staff, including coaches. The special athletes will be competing in six disciplines - Alpine Skiing, Cross Country Skiing, Floorball, Short Speed Skating, Snow Boarding, and Snow Shoeing.

Under the leadership of Prime Minister Narendra Modi, the Sports Ministry has laid strong emphasis on supporting specially abled athletes. In this connection, the Sports Authority of India (SAI) provided 11 national coaching camps for these athletes in various Indian cities - Chandigarh, Narkanda, New Delhi, Gwalior, Noida, and Gurgaon - to help them prepare well for the World Winter Games, an official statement read.

Additionally, SAI provided equipment support for training and competition. The Sports Ministry also sanctioned money towards airfare, boarding, and lodging for the participation of the Indian contingent in the World Winter Games, the statement read.

The 12th edition of the Special Olympics World Winter Games will feature eight disciplines and are expected to draw over 1,500 athletes, 621 coaches, and 1,00,000 spectators from 102 countries.

Additional special programmes, including the Special Olympics Global Youth Leadership Summit, Healthy Athletes Screenings, and the Motor Activity Training Program, will also be organised for athletes, families and spectators at the 2025 Winter Games.

India's participation in the World Winter Games has a rich history, with past performances resulting in an impressive medal tally. India has earned a total of 167 medals over the years in Winter Games, including 73 gold, 49 silver, and 45 bronze medals across various disciplines.

This monumental event will be the largest sports and humanitarian gathering of the year, showcasing the incredible talents and resilience of individuals with intellectual disabilities and promoting global inclusion through sports, the statement added. (ANI)

