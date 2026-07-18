Sports Minister Mansukh Mandaviya unveils official mascot of BWF World Championships 'Peacko'

New Delhi [India], July 18 (ANI): Union Minister for Youth Affairs & Sports Mansukh Mandaviya and Badminton Association of India (BAI) President and Chief Minister of Assam Himanta Biswa Sarma on Saturday unveiled the official mascot, Peacko, and launched the official championship anthem for the BWF World Championships, New Delhi 2026, marking the final 30-day countdown to badminton's biggest tournament.

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Featuring PV Sindhu, Lakshya Sen, Satwiksairaj Rankireddy, Chirag Shetty and India's entire 16-member World Championships contingent, the anthem captures the energy, ambition and unity of Indian badminton as it heads into its biggest stage, according to a press release from BAI.

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Featuring all 16 Indian shuttlers together off the court for the first time, the championship anthem presents a fresh, contemporary face of Indian badminton ahead of its biggest home event in 17 years.

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Alongside Peacko, the official mascot inspired by the Indian Peafowl, it will spearhead BAI's nationwide fan engagement campaign in the run-up to New Delhi 2026.

The unveiling ceremony, attended by DG, SAI, Hari Ranjan Rao, IAS, BAI General Secretary Sanjay Mishra, Indian badminton legend Pullela Gopichand, senior officials and members of the badminton fraternity, officially signalled the final phase of preparations for the Championships.

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Addressing the gathering, Mansukh Mandaviya said, "Under the visionary leadership of Prime Minister Narendra Modi ji, India has emerged as a global sporting nation, successfully hosting some of the world's biggest sporting events across disciplines. The BWF World Championships, New Delhi 2026, marks another proud milestone in this journey. It reflects the growing stature of Indian badminton and our unwavering commitment to creating world-class sporting infrastructure and providing greater opportunities for our athletes."

The 30th edition of the BWF World Championships will bring together more than 400 of the world's finest shuttlers from over 50 countries in New Delhi from August 17 to 23, competing for the sport's most coveted honours. The home contingent will be led by five-time World Championships medallist PV Sindhu, who could become the most successful medallist in the tournament's history with a sixth podium finish.

Also among the contenders are former medallists Lakshya Sen and Satwiksairaj Rankireddy & Chirag Shetty, as well as rising stars Ayush Shetty, Unnati Hooda, and the Women's Doubles pairing of Gayatri Gopichand & Treesa Jolly.

The official mascot, Peacko, is inspired by the Indian Peafowl--the national bird of India and a familiar sight across New Delhi's parks and monuments. Blending the identities of India, the host city and badminton, Peacko features a skirt inspired by the opening of a shuttlecock, while also celebrating the sport's deep-rooted popularity across the capital, from neighbourhood parks to the iconic India Gate lawns.

Speaking on the occasion, Himanta Biswa Sarma said, "The return of the BWF World Championships to India after 17 years is a landmark moment for our sport and a reflection of how far Indian badminton has come. Today, India is recognised as one of the world's badminton powerhouses, producing players who have inspired many. With New Delhi 2026, we have an opportunity not only to host a world-class Championship but to celebrate that journey, bring lifelong fans and a new generation closer to the sport, and inspire countless young Indians to pick up a racket. Peacko and the official anthem are the first steps in that journey, and I am confident the Championships will leave a lasting legacy for badminton in our country."

Complementing the mascot was the unveiling of the official championship anthem, a high-energy track inspired by the vibrancy of New Delhi and the pulse of India's contemporary street rap culture. Featuring all 16 Indian shuttlers competing at the Championships, the anthem captures the confidence, ambition and excitement surrounding Indian badminton while inviting fans to rally behind the home contingent during the final month before the tournament.

Speaking on the occasion, BAI General Secretary Sanjay Mishra said, "With just 30 days to go, today's unveiling gives fans their first real glimpse of the identity and spirit of New Delhi 2026. Peacko and the championship anthem have been created to connect with audiences across age groups and celebrate India's passion for badminton. Over the coming weeks, we look forward to bringing fans even closer to the Championships through a series of engaging initiatives as we prepare to host the world once again."

The BWF World Championships, New Delhi 2026 will be held from August 17 to 23, bringing together the world's finest badminton players across men's singles, women's singles, men's doubles, women's doubles and mixed doubles. As India prepares to host badminton's premier event after 17 years, the final countdown has officially begun. (ANI)

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