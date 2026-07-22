Sports Ministry forms independent board for anti-doping in sports

The Sports Ministry has, through a gazette notification, announced the formation of the National Board for Anti-Doping in Sports. The board, comprising a chairperson and members, will provide policy recommendations and oversee the functioning of the National Anti-Doping Agency (NADA).

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This would be a break in the working of NADA and the National Dope Testing Laboratory, which were governed under the board under the chairmanship of the Sports Minister. This was a major sticking point for the World Anti-Doping Agency, which as per its code, seeks that the testing agency must remain independent in its operations from both the government and the federations.

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“The Members shall be operationally and institutionally independent from the Agency and the Central Government, and the Board shall conduct its proceedings without any interference from the Agency, the Central Government, or any other third party,” the notification stated.

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According to the gazette notification, the chairperson and members of the National Board for Anti-Doping in Sports will serve a term of three years or until they attain the age of 65, whichever is earlier. They may hold office for a maximum of two terms.

The notification also bars individuals who have held positions in sports bodies or government departments related to sports or anti-doping within two years prior to their appointment.

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“No person who has held office, within a period of two years prior to the date of his appointment, in any International Federation, National Sports Federation, Major Event Organisation, National Olympic Committee, National Paralympic Committee, or in a Government Department with responsibility for sport or anti-doping, shall be appointed as the Chairperson or Member of the Board,” it added.