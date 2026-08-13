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Home / Sports / Sports Ministry suspends table tennis federation

Sports Ministry suspends table tennis federation

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Vinayak Padmadeo
Tribune News Service
new delhi, Updated At : 05:00 AM Aug 13, 2026 IST
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The Sports Ministry has suspended the Table Tennis Federation of India (TTFI) over what it described as “governance deficiencies and institutional failures”. The ministry has also requested the Indian Olympic Association (IOA) to constitute an ad hoc body to manage the sport's affairs in the country, in consultation with the International Table Tennis Federation (ITTF).

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“The ministry is satisfied that TTFI has failed to adhere to the principles of good governance, transparency, accountability and democratic functioning expected of a recognised National Sports Federation, besides repeatedly disregarding the directions and guidelines issued by this ministry from time to time. The continued governance deficiencies and institutional failures have adversely affected the effective administration of the federation and have the potential to prejudice the interests of athletes and the sport of table tennis in the country,” an office order issued by Director (Sports) Bangararaju VVKK T stated.

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“Now, therefore, in exercise of the powers conferred under the National Sports Development Code of India, 2011, and other extant regulations, the ministry hereby suspends, with immediate effect, the recognition granted to the TTFI as the National Sports Federation for the sport of table tennis until further orders,” the order added. Following the order, the federation will no longer be entitled to financial assistance or any other form of government patronage. However, the ministry has asked the IOA to constitute an ad hoc committee to oversee and run the sport in the interim.

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