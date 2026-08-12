Sports Ministry suspends tennis federation over governance failures, asks IOA to form ad-hoc body

The Sports Ministry has suspended the Table Tennis Federation of India (TTFI) for “governance deficiencies and institutional failure”. The ministry has also requested the Indian Olympic Association (IOA) to constitute an ad-hoc body to run the affairs of the sport in the country in consultation with the International Table Tennis Federation (ITTF).

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In an office order, Director (Sports) Bangararaju VVKK T stated:

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“…This ministry is satisfied that TTFI has failed to adhere to the principles of good governance, transparency, accountability and democratic functioning expected of a recognised national sports federation, besides repeatedly disregarding the directions and guidelines issued by this ministry from time to time. The continued governance deficiencies and institutional failures have adversely affected the effective administration of the federation and have the potential to prejudice the interests of athletes and the sport of table tennis in the country.”

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“Now therefore, in exercise of powers conferred under the National Sports Development Code of India, 2011 and other extant regulations, the ministry hereby suspends, with immediate effect, the recognition granted to the Table Tennis Federation of India (TTFI) as the National Sports Federation for the sport of table tennis, until further orders,” the order added.

Following this order, the federation will not be accorded any financial benefits or patronage from the government. The ministry has also asked IOA to set up an interim arrangement.

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“…The ministry has decided to request the Indian Olympic Association (IOA), being the National Olympic Committee recognised by the International Olympic Committee, to take appropriate steps, in consultation with the International Table Tennis Federation (ITTF), for constituting an interim mechanism, including an ad-hoc committee, in accordance with the applicable constitutional and regulatory framework governing the sport of table tennis, until a duly compliant governance structure is restored in TTFI,” the order stated.