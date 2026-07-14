The Sports Ministry has asked Hockey India to fully inquire into the allegations raised by former India women captain and now selector Asunta Lakra by its Internal Complaints Committee (ICC).

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Asunta had claimed that HI secretary general Bhola Nath Singh had threatened her with consequences for raising sexual harassment of girls in Jharkhand at the hand of a coach, Sudhir Golla.

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While, Asunta in her complaint letter wanted a constitution of an independent ICC into the allegations of sexual harassment, institutional intimidation, the ministry in its letter has merely asked the matter to be referred to the HI’s ICC.

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However, this time the enquiry will be keenly watched by the ministry in the hope that a proper enquiry, with sittings be held, a full report to be filed under the provision of Sexual Harassment of Women at Workplace Act, 2023.

“We are very serious about this matter. We will keenly watch how it unfolds and take appropriate action if the need arises,” a sports ministry source told The Tribune on Tuesday.

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Golla’s was a fourth such case in over six months where the HI has failed to either enquire or has acted in haste to brush off the matter.

Golla was removed as coach of Eklavya Training Centre Morabadi, Ranchi, by the Directorate of Sports and Youth Affairs, Jharkhand, after a complaint of dereliction of duty and sexual misconduct was filed against him. Hockey India chose not to inquire into the matter, despite Asunta raising the issue during the executive board meeting.

Last year in November, the junior women’s hockey coach’s contract was not renewed after allegations of sexual misconduct surfaced against him days before the 2025 FIH Hockey Junior World Cup in Santiago, Chile.

In December 2025, the coach of the senior women’s hockey team, Harendra Singh, resigned under a cloud after senior members of the team sent a signed letter to the ministry, again citing him for misconduct. In April this year, a HI staff member was accused of sexual harassment towards women officials and coaches.

‘Intimidation, institutional protection’

In her complaint letter, Asunta, not only mentions personal threat used by Bhola Nath Singh, she has also said that the accused Golla, despite his suspension, has already attempted to pressurise the women hockey players to withdraw their complaints.

“It came to my attention that Sudhir Gola had sexually harassed women hockey players at the Eklavya Hockey Academy in Ranchi. Believing it to be my duty to protect young athletes, I immediately brought the matter to the notice of the Government of Jharkhand, as Gola was a government employee. Rather than receiving institutional support for reporting these concerns, I was subjected to intimidation. On May 9, 2026, Hockey India Secretary General Bholanath Singh called me and threatened me for informing the authorities. During the conversation, I was told to “aukat me raho” stay and warned that “Hockey Jharkhand, Hockey India aur World Hockey se mujhe koi nikal nahi sakta,” Asunta said recalling her conversation.

“Even more concerning, despite serious allegations against Sudhir Gola, he continued to receive positions of responsibility. Following his suspension by the Government of Jharkhand, he entered the academy hostel, assembled women players, and attempted to pressure them into withdrawing their complaints. Such allegations raise serious concerns about the safety of athletes and the effectiveness of existing mechanisms intended to protect them,” she added.