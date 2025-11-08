DT
Home / Sports / Sports should get same importance as education and culture: Union Minister Harsh Malhotra

Sports should get same importance as education and culture: Union Minister Harsh Malhotra

ANI
Updated At : 08:55 AM Nov 08, 2025 IST
New Delhi [India], November 8 (ANI): The Sansad Khel Mahotsav 2025, East Delhi, a flagship initiative to promote local sporting talent and physical fitness, has entered its second day. The event, which was inaugurated on Thursday by Harsh Malhotra, Union Minister of State for Corporate Affairs and Road, Transport & Highways, has witnessed phenomenal participation, especially from the youth.

The initiative aligns with Prime Minister Narendra Modi's vision of promoting grassroots sports through Khelo India and helping India become a global sporting nation. The high turnout across all categories of people highlights the successful mobilisation and enthusiasm of the constituency's residents, according to an official press release.

Malhotra visited the venues and motivated the participants, emphasising the importance of physical fitness for all age groups. He highlighted that the objective of the Sansad Khel Mahotsav is not just to promote sports and fitness but to identify and nurture genuine talent from the constituency. The Minister also mentioned the landmark Khelo Bharat Niti - 2025, aimed at reshaping the country's sporting landscape and empowering citizens through sports.

Malhotra stressed that sports should be given the same importance as education and culture, emphasising the role of such initiatives in nurturing India's future sports champions, the press release added.

The Sansad Khel Mahotsav, which is being organised in four phases from 6th November to 7th December, features 11 competitions across various disciplines, including athletics, kabaddi, kho-kho, volleyball, wrestling, football, and other sports, ensuring participation for boys and girls across different age categories. (ANI)

(This content is sourced from a syndicated feed and is published as received. The Tribune assumes no responsibility or liability for its accuracy, completeness, or content.)

