Home / Sports / Sportswear brand, Sachin Tendulkar's TEN X YOU, makes its official debut

Sportswear brand, Sachin Tendulkar's TEN X YOU, makes its official debut

ANI
Updated At : 06:50 PM Oct 10, 2025 IST
Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], October 10 (ANI): Sachin Tendulkar launched his brand under SRT10 Athleisure Pvt. Ltd TEN x YOU to promote fitness and sports in India, aiming to encourage children to play sports and transform the country into a sports-playing nation.

TEN x YOU, an insight-led sports and athleisure brand under SRT10 Athleisure Pvt. Ltd., co-founded by Sachin Tendulkar, Karthik Gurumurthy, and Karan Arora, on Friday announced its official launch.

Built on Tendulkar's 24 years of on-the-ground experience and his deep understanding of athlete needs, TEN x YOU brings together thoughtful design, global standards, and an unmatched focus on comfort, creating products truly made for Indian feet and bodies.

While speaking to ANI at the event, Sachin Tendulkar said, "The idea behind launching this brand was simple, when I retired, I would continue batting for India in a different capacity. This is one thing that is really important to us because we keep talking about India being the youngest nation in the world. But are we fit and healthy? Honest answer is no. We can get fitter and healthier...We were thinking about doing something like this, which will help transform our country, a sports-loving nation, into a sports-playing nation. So, how can we get everyone to play a sport of their choice? Let's start from the grassroots level, where we need to encourage children to play."

The launch event went beyond a conventional product showcase, offering an immersive experience that brought TEN x YOU's philosophy to life. From gear storytelling zones and interactive product trials to candid content spaces, every touchpoint was curated to highlight the brand's deep roots in sporting culture.

Attendees experienced the design process and performance focus firsthand, while authentic voices from across the cricketing ecosystem, players, coaches, and enthusiasts, reinforced TEN x YOU's belief that true innovation begins where the game is genuinely played.

Attendees explored the technology and craftsmanship that go into every shoe, including details like the extra spike feature designed by Sachin Tendulkar to enhance stability and grip on Indian pitches.

Karthik Gurumurthy, Co-Founder & CEO of TEN x YOU, added: "TEN x YOU is insight-led and retail-ready. We wanted to bring in Sachin Tendulkar's experience and real-world insights from his journey to design products that become a go-to choice for every Indian, regardless of age or gender, and help them relive the youthful days of play. Indian feet are wider; our body structures and climate conditions are unique, and our products are made keeping that in mind. Our range caters to cricketers across all levels - from recreational players to semi-professionals and professionals - and extends into trainers and lifestyle collections designed for everyday comfort and versatility. Each product is tested and refined against real-world conditions to ensure superior comfort, durability, and style." (ANI)

(This content is sourced from a syndicated feed and is published as received. The Tribune assumes no responsibility or liability for its accuracy, completeness, or content.)

