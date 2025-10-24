DT
Home / Sports / Sprint title on the line on Day 1 of South Asian Athletics meet

Sprint title on the line on Day 1 of South Asian Athletics meet

Tribune News Service
Ranchi, Updated At : 06:03 AM Oct 24, 2025 IST
Day 1 of the South Asian Athletics Championships will decide who between India and Sri Lanka has the better crop of young sprinters when the youngsters from the two countries compete for the 100 metres sprint title. The Indian charge will be led by the 24-year-old international Pranav Gurav. The Maharashtra sprinter has a season’s best of 10.27 seconds, which was clocked in April in Kochi. Harsh Raut, 21, will also be in the fray as the second sprinter from the country in the men’s field.

India’s sprint coach knows that his wards have a big challenge on Friday. “It will be a close contest between Indian and Sri Lankan athletes in the 100m dash tomorrow,” Seenivasan said on Thursday.

Sri Lanka’s reigning 100m champion Chamod Yodasinghge will be the one to watch out for, if the hosts want the bragging rights in the Indian sub-continent. And he is up for the challenge. “The men’s 100m race will be a keen contest,” the 25-year-old Yodasinghge said.

Diyalawaththa DS will be second sprinter for the Islanders. There are 11 sprinters in the field, including two each from India and Sri Lanka.

Similarly, the fight to win the women’s 100m dash is also between India and Sri Lanka. India’s Jilna MV and Sudeshna Shivankar will be in the fray.

The day will start with the preliminary round in the men’s 100m dash. Overall, nine medal events are scheduled for the opening day, including the men’s triple jump and men’s shot put.

Samardeep Gill, India’s rising thrower from Madhya Pradesh, is going for a personal best on Friday. “I’m confident to cross the 20m mark tomorrow,” Gill said.

