Sprinter Sha’Carri Richardson arrested at Washington airport for alleged assault

The 25-year-old was booked into the South Correctional Entity in Des Moines, Washington
AP
Washington, Updated At : 08:25 PM Aug 02, 2025 IST
Sha’Carri Richardson. File
Reigning 100-meter world champion Sha’Carri Richardson was arrested last weekend for allegedly assaulting her boyfriend at the Seattle-Tacoma International Airport.

Richardson was arrested on Sunday on a fourth-degree domestic violence offense, according to a police report obtained by The Associated Press. On Thursday, she ran in the opening round of the women’s 100 meters at US track and field championships in Eugene, Oregon.

The 25-year-old was booked into the South Correctional Entity (SCORE) in Des Moines, Washington, at 6.54 pm last Sunday and released Monday at 1.13 pm.

“USATF is aware of the reports and is not commenting on this matter,” USA Track and Field said in a statement.

Richardson’s agent did not immediately reply to an email request for comment.

The police report said an officer at the airport was notified by a Transportation Security Administration supervisor of a disturbance between Richardson and her boyfriend, sprinter Christian Coleman.

The officer reviewed camera footage and observed Richardson reach out with her left arm and grab Coleman’s backpack and yank it away. She then appeared to get in Coleman’s way with Coleman trying to step around her. he was then shoved into a wall.

The report later said Richardson appeared to throw an item at Coleman, which the TSA indicated may have been headphones.

In the police report, the officer said: “I was told Coleman did not want to participate any further in the investigation and declined to be a victim.”

Richardson won the 100m at the 2023 world championships in Budapest and finished with the silver at the Paris Games last summer. She also helped the 4x100 relay to an Olympic gold.

She had a positive marijuana test at the 2021 US Olympic trials and didn’t compete at the Tokyo Olympics.

