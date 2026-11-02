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Home / Sports / Squash player Shameena Riaz, sailor Nethra Kumanan credit SRM's support for sporting achievements

Squash player Shameena Riaz, sailor Nethra Kumanan credit SRM's support for sporting achievements

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ANI
Updated At : 08:47 PM Nov 02, 2026 IST
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Chennai (Tamil Nadu) [India], November 2 (ANI): Indian squash player Shameena Riaz and sailor Nethra Kumanan have expressed gratitude for their university's support in their sporting journeys, saying the encouragement and assistance have motivated them to aim for greater achievements at the national and international levels.

Speaking to ANI, Shameena Riaz said winning a bronze medal for India was a matter of pride and described the achievement as particularly special, given her father's accomplishments in the sport.

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"Winning a bronze medal for India is a matter of pride. In squash, I consider this one of the most significant events. My father has previously won both a gold and a silver medal, so following in his footsteps—even if with a bronze—is a truly wonderful feeling," she said.

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Shameena, who is currently a student at SRM, also acknowledged the institution's support, adding that the recognition and cash reward provided by the university would motivate her to work harder and bring more medals for the country, state and college.

"I am currently a student at SRM, and the institution has supported me immensely in every possible way. They have now honoured us and also provided a substantial cash reward; this motivates us to work even harder and win more medals for our country, our state, and our college," she said.

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She added that her current focus was on training and preparing for upcoming competitions.

"I am training hard right now—focusing entirely on my training—so that I can participate in upcoming events and win them," Shameena said.

Meanwhile, Indian sailor Nethra Kumanan thanked her university for providing assistance with overseas travel, training and participation in international competitions, saying the support had helped athletes perform at their best.

"We are all very grateful to our university for supporting us—enabling us to travel abroad, undergo training, participate in competitions, and compete in races. It is because of this support that we are able to perform at our best and return with achievements," Nethra told ANI.

Outlining her future ambitions, Nethra said her next major target was to help India secure qualification for the Olympic Games.

"My next goal is to help India qualify for the Olympics. There are some events coming up in January, for which I will begin training next week. And then, the aim is to return from the Olympics with a significant achievement," she added.

The SRM Institute of Science and Technology (SRMIST) felicitated six student achievers and one alumna with cash prizes totalling Rs 23 lakh for their performances at the 2026 Asian Games and accomplishments in international chess.

The felicitation ceremony, titled 'Celebrating the Asian Games Medal Winners and Three Chess Grandmasters', held at Ramada Plaza in Guindy, Chennai. (ANI)

(This content is sourced from a syndicated feed and is published as received. The Tribune assumes no responsibility or liability for its accuracy, completeness, or content.)

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