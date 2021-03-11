Squash star Saurav Ghosal touches new high

New york, May 6
India’s squash star Saurav Ghosal reached his biggest semifinal on the professional tour in three years, beating higher-ranked Egyptian Youssef Ibrahim at the Tournament of Champions.
The world No. 17 staged a brilliant comeback to win 11-8 7-11 9-11 11-6 11-9 in the quarterfinals. He meets Peru’s third seed Diego Elias in the semifinals.
“It means so much, this is my 11th time here and I hadn’t gotten this far,” Ghosal was quoted as saying by Professional Squash Association (PSA), the world governing body. “I’ve been putting a lot of work in and it’s good to see it come to fruition,” he added.
Ghosal had to use all his experience to prevail against a much younger Ibrahim. “I don’t think you can call Youssef an up-and-coming player anymore, he’s chopping people that are much higher up,” he said. “He’s playing at such a high level, it’s so difficult to play him. I had to be super disciplined in my head to execute the plan that David Palmer, who has been coaching me, had put together,” he added. “Youssef is going to be around for a really long time entertaining a lot of people around the world. I’m just glad that we had such a good match and hopefully we can have a few more.”
Tribune Shorts
Most Read
Don't MissView All
Top News
Tajinder Pal Singh Bagga arrest LIVE Updates: Punjab govt moves 2 applications, wants Centre to be party to case
High Court adjourns hearing on BJP leader's case till Tuesda...
Path of diplomacy, dialogue should be the only viable option: India on Ukraine conflict
Counsellor in India's Permanent Mission to the UN Pratik Mat...
Former telecom minister Sukh Ram admitted to AIIMS after Himachal CM Jai Ram Thakur calls on him
On the request of his family, the CM provides a government h...