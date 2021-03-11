Squash star Saurav Ghosal touches new high

PTI

New york, May 6

India’s squash star Saurav Ghosal reached his biggest semifinal on the professional tour in three years, beating higher-ranked Egyptian Youssef Ibrahim at the Tournament of Champions.

The world No. 17 staged a brilliant comeback to win 11-8 7-11 9-11 11-6 11-9 in the quarterfinals. He meets Peru’s third seed Diego Elias in the semifinals.

“It means so much, this is my 11th time here and I hadn’t gotten this far,” Ghosal was quoted as saying by Professional Squash Association (PSA), the world governing body. “I’ve been putting a lot of work in and it’s good to see it come to fruition,” he added.

Ghosal had to use all his experience to prevail against a much younger Ibrahim. “I don’t think you can call Youssef an up-and-coming player anymore, he’s chopping people that are much higher up,” he said. “He’s playing at such a high level, it’s so difficult to play him. I had to be super disciplined in my head to execute the plan that David Palmer, who has been coaching me, had put together,” he added. “Youssef is going to be around for a really long time entertaining a lot of people around the world. I’m just glad that we had such a good match and hopefully we can have a few more.”