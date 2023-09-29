Squash teams assured of medals

PTI

Hangzhou, September 28

The Indian men’s and women’s teams assured themselves of medals at the Asian Games after progressing to the semifinals of the squash events here today.

While the men’s team blanked Nepal 3-0 in its final pool tie, the women were handed a 0-3 loss by Malaysia in their last Pool B fixture.

Both teams sealed top two spots in their respective pools to make the semifinals which guarantees them at least a bronze medal. — PTI

Harmanpreet & Co inch closer to semis

India beat defending champions Japan 4-2 to register their third consecutive victory and take a giant step towards semifinals of the men’s hockey competition. Meanwhile, the football team lost 0-2 to Saudi Arabia in the Round of 16.

