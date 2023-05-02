Sreeshankar wins gold in USA meet

New Delhi, May 1
Indian long jumper Murali Sreeshankar claimed the gold medal with a leap of 8.29 metres at the MVA High Performance athletics meet 1 held in Chula Vista, USA.
Competing in only his second event of the season, the 24-year-old, who had won silver at the 2022 Commonwealth Games, produced a creditable effort that was just short of his personal best of 8.36m.
China’s Ma Weidong secured the silver medal with a 7.99m leap, while his compatriot Huafeng Huang claimed the bronze with an effort of 7.61m.
The qualifying standard for the World Championships, to be held in Budapest in August, is 8.25m but Sreeshankar’s effort was not considered as tailwinds were over permissible limits.
Sreeshankar had a 7.94m jump at the Indian Grand Prix in Bengaluru earlier this month.
Sreeshankar national record of 8.36m was surpassed by Jeswin Aldrin with an effort of 8.42m in March.
Tribune Shorts
Most Read In 24 Hours
Don't MissView All
Top News
Delhi court shootout accused Tillu Tajpuriya killed by a rival gang in Tihar jail
An injured Tajpuriya is rushed to Deen Dayal Upadhyaya Hospi...
Sidhu Moosewala murder prime accused Goldy Brar is among top 25 most wanted gangsters in Canada
Royal Canadian Mounted Police has listed him as number 15 am...
Punjab offices function from 7.30 am to save power; CM Bhagwant Mann among first to arrive in office
Mann says coming early will help save 350 MW of power in a d...
Virat Kohli, Gautam Gambhir fined 100 per cent match fees for verbal spat
Naveen-ul-Haq to cough up 50 per cent fee