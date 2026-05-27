SRH pace bowling coach Franklin: "Nitish has put quite a bit of work"

Mullanpur (Punjab) [India], May 27 (ANI): Ahead of his side's eliminator clash against Rajasthan Royals (RR), Sunrisers Hyderabad (SRH) fast bowling coach James Franklin hailed young Indian all-rounder for his remarkable turnaround after a poor 2025 season, saying that he has put "quite a bit of work" on his bowling and overall contributed "immensely" to the Men in Orange's success so far.

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It will be a cracker of a contest as Riyan Parag-led RR take on Pat Cummins-led SRH at Mullanpur on Wednesday, with the winner getting to play Gujarat Titans (GT) for the second spot for the final against Royal Challengers Bengaluru (RCB) in the Qualifier Two.

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In the previous season, Nitish, who had emerged as 'Emerging Player of the Season' back in 2024 with 303 runs in 11 innings, with two fifties and three wickets, delivered poor returns. Heading into the tournament after a sensational Test outing in Australia, where he slammed a century in the Boxing Day Test at Melbourne, the youngster failed to live up to the hype, scoring just 182 runs at an average of 22.75 and picking up two wickets.

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However, this season has witnessed him deliver crucial cameos for SRH, scoring 264 runs in 12 innings at an average of 29.33 and a strike rate of 169.23, with a fifty. He has also delivered his best bowling returns so far, with seven wickets at an average of 44.42 and a best score of 2/17. This season has seen him operate both with the new ball and the middle overs.

Speaking ahead of the match, Franklin said as quoted by ESPNCricinfo, "I think last year Nitish probably took a lot of learnings from IPL 2025, and there were a few things, how he did not start exactly how he wanted to. Obviously, there might have been a bit more expectation with having just recently been involved with India. I think he would have taken a lot of learnings from last year's IPL. So, to come into this year, he has done quite a bit of work on his bowling."

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He also said that NKR has played some valuable cameos, with his role "slightly deeper" this year, batting predominantly at number five.

"His role has obviously been slightly deeper this year as opposed to last year as well, sort of more coming in with maybe six or seven overs to go at number five or six. He has played some unbelievable cameos for us in finishing off innings, and his bowling as well. He has been utilised opening the bowling; he has been utilised in the middle depending on what we foresee being the best match-up for him to enter the game."

"So, his contribution for us this year has been immense, and I think all of us in the group are really, really pleased for him, particularly after a season, maybe last year, where it was a bit more of a struggle for him. He has really bounced back this year," he said.

This time, Nitish has maintained a fine strike rate to give SRH an edge while finishing the innings. His strike rate in death overs (16-20) of 215.87 has been the third-highest by an Indian batter this year, behind Tilak Varma's 256.66 and Rajat Patidar's 249.12.

Franklin pointed out Reddy's improved hitting to his natural strength and special power-hitting drills in the training sessions. He went on to say that the Indian all-rounder is "incredibly professional, how he looks after himself".

"I think if you look at Nitish, physically he is a wonderful athlete - strong, fast, dynamic, obviously being an allrounder as well, he is fairly involved in games. But away from the actual playing surface, he is incredibly professional with how he looks after himself, so I think he gives himself every chance to be in the best possible position to have that power, and he trains it," he said.

"I think his preparation throughout this IPL, particularly from a batting point of view, has been very much geared around understanding that he is most likely to come in with four or five overs, six overs to go, and probably at times have to maybe have to hit a six first ball, so we have seen that throughout this season... So at the moment, sort of observing and watching him throughout this IPL, it definitely feels like he has got a real understanding of what he needs to do when he walks to the wicket," he signed off. (ANI)

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