SRH sign Gerald Coetzee as a replacement for David Payne in IPL 2026

Hyderabad (Telangana) [India], April 18 (ANI): Sunrisers Hyderabad (SRH) have signed South African pacer Gerald Coetzee for the remainder of the ongoing Indian Premier League (IPL) 2026 season, as a replacement for David Payne, who has been ruled out of the tournament after an ankle injury, according to a release.

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Gerald Coetzee has played four Tests, 14 ODIs and 18 T20Is for South Africa and has 67 international wickets against his name. He has also featured in 14 IPL matches. While he played four matches for the Gujarat Titans in IPL 2025, he had a longer stint for the Mumbai Indians in IPL 2024, playing 10 matches. The South African quick has 15 IPL wickets to his name.

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Payne played two matches for SRH in the IPL 2026. He claimed figures of 2/35 in 3 overs against the Royal Challengers Bengaluru in his IPL debut. He dismissed RCB captain Rajat Patidar and wicketkeeper Jitesh Sharma in that match. Payne went wicketless in the second match that he played, against the Kolkata Knight Riders.

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A media release from the IPL says, "Sunrisers Hyderabad (SRH) have signed Gerald Coetzee as a replacement for David Payne for the remainder of TATA Indian Premier League (IPL) 2026. Payne - who played 2 games for SRH in the ongoing IPL season and picked 2 wickets from the same - is ruled out of the remainder of the season due to an ankle injury."

The statement adds that Coetzee will join the SRH camp for Rs 2 crore.

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"Coetzee - a right-arm pacer - has played 4 Tests, 14 ODIs and 18 T20Is for South Africa and has 67 international wickets against his name. Coetzee, who replaces Payne at SRH, has played 14 IPL games in the past - representing Gujarat Titans (GT) and Mumbai Indians (MI), and has 15 IPL wickets. He will join SRH for INR 2 Crore," says the IPL release.

SRH have so far played five games, winning two and losing three. They are positioned fifth with the net run rate of +0.576. (ANI)

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