Hyderabad (Telangana) [India], April 12 (ANI): The Indian Premier League (IPL) clash between Sunrisers Hyderabad (SRH) and Rajasthan Royals (RR) is a battle of two of the most hard-hitting opening pairs of this edition: Men in Orange's Travis Head and Abhishek Sharma on one side and on the other side are Royals' stars Yashasvi Jaiswal and Vaibhav Sooryavanshi.

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SRH will be aiming to bounce back after their loss in their previous match against Punjab Kings (PBKS), and RR will be aiming to make it five wins in five matches under their new captain, Riyan Parag.

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-Clash of two fiery opening pairs

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The clash will be between two of the most fiery opening pairs this season. Abhishek-Head has scored at 13 runs per over, while Jaiswal-Sooryavanshi (12.5) has also been sensational as an opening pair. At the top are Prabhsimran Singh and Priyansh Arya, who have scored at 13.91 runs per over, as per ESPNCricinfo. However, in terms of runs, Jaiswal-Sooryavanshi have been the most prolific.

-SRH's middle-order struggles

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SRH's middle order has been productive in terms of runs, having made the most runs by a middle-order lineup this season with 376 runs, and with three half-centuries, they are up there as the best middle-order lineup statistically.

However, this volume of runs hides their strike rate issues behind a mask, as they are ranked seventh among all teams with regard to the strike rate of their middle order this season.

-Sooryavanshi on cusp of history

The 15-year-old prodigy is on way to possibly equal an ages old record for fastest 1,000 runs in men's T20s, currently in 22 matches and innings, he has 901 runs at an average of 42.90 and a strike rate of 215.55, with three centuries and fifties each.

The record for fastest 1,000 runs in T20s is held by Brad Hodge and Shaun Marsh. Hodge was infact the first-ever player to reach 1,000 T20 runs.

He is the Orange Cap holder, with 200 runs in four matches and four innings at an average of 50.00 and a strike rate of 266.66, with two fifties and 18 sixes.

Squads:

Rajasthan Royals Squad: Yashasvi Jaiswal, Dhruv Jurel(w), Riyan Parag(c), Shimron Hetmyer, Donovan Ferreira, Ravindra Jadeja, Jofra Archer, Nandre Burger, Sandeep Sharma, Ravi Bishnoi, Brijesh Sharma, Vaibhav Sooryavanshi, Lhuan-dre Pretorius, Ravi Singh, Shubham Dubey, Tushar Deshpande, Adam Milne, Dasun Shanaka, Kuldeep Sen, Sushant Mishra, Yudhvir Singh Charak, Kwena Maphaka, Vignesh Puthur, Aman Rao Perala

Sunrisers Hyderabad Squad: Abhishek Sharma, Travis Head, Ishan Kishan(w/c), Heinrich Klaasen, Aniket Verma, Salil Arora, Nitish Kumar Reddy, Harsh Dubey, Shivang Kumar, Harshal Patel, Eshan Malinga, Jaydev Unadkat, Liam Livingstone, Shivam Mavi, Praful Hinge, Kamindu Mendis, David Payne, Zeeshan Ansari, Brydon Carse, Smaran Ravichandran, Sakib Hussain, Krains Fuletra, Onkar Tarmale, Amit Kumar. (ANI)

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