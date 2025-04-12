Hyderabad (Telangana) [India], April 12 (ANI): Sunrisers Hyderabad (SRH) and India pace veteran Mohammed Shami on Saturday registered the worst-ever figures by an Indian bowler in the history of the Indian Premier League (IPL), and overall second-worst.

Shami achieved this unfortunate feat during his side's IPL match against Punjab Kings (PBKS) at his side's home ground, Uppal Stadium.

During the innings, Shami conceded 75 runs in four overs and went wicketless. He was hammered by pair of young openers Prabhsimran Singh and Priyansh Arya for 23 runs in the second over and 27 runs in the final over of the innings, including four successive sixes by Marcus Stoinis.

Advertisement

This season, in six matches, Shami has taken five wickets at an average of 46.60 and an economy rate of 11.09, with best figures of 2/28.

The most expensive figures in the history of IPL are by Rajasthan Royals (RR) pacer Jofra Archer, who went wicketless for 76 runs in four overs against SRH at Hyderabad.

Advertisement

Coming to the match, PBKS won the toss and elected to bat first. A 66-run stand between Priyansh Arya (36 in 13 balls, with two fours and four sixes) and Prabhsimran Singh (42 in 23 balls, with seven fours and a six) started off things well for PBKS. Later, a half-century from skipper Shreyas Iyer (82 in 36 balls, with six fours and six sixes) and a final flourish from Marcus Stoinis (34* in 11 balls, with a four and four sixes) powered PBKS to 245/6 in their 20 overs.

Harshal Patel (4/42) and Eshan Malinga (2/45) were among the wicket-takers for SRH.

PBKS needs to defend 246 runs to secure their fourth win in the competition. (ANI)

(The story has come from a syndicated feed and has not been edited by the Tribune Staff.)