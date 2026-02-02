DT
Sri Lanka announce final T20 WC squad; Eshan Malinga, Kamindu Mendis included

Sri Lanka announce final T20 WC squad; Eshan Malinga, Kamindu Mendis included

ANI
Updated At : 11:50 PM Feb 02, 2026 IST
Colombo [Sri Lanka], February 2 (ANI): All-rounder Dasun Shanaka will lead a strong Sri Lankan side for the ICC Men's T20 World Cup, with key players including Pathum Nissanka, Kusal Mendis, Kusal Perera and Charith Asalanka.

After the preliminary squad was announced in December, Sri Lanka has today released its final squad, per the ICC, with batter Kamindu Mendis making the cut, and so does pacer Eshan Malinga, who injured his shoulder during the 2nd T20I against England and will miss Tuesday's final T20I at Pallekele.

A red-hot Nissanka and an emerging Kamil Mishara will be crucial to the team's fortunes with the bat, while Kusal and Charith will also offer loads of experience, firepower and stability.

In the all-round department, Wanindu Hasaranga, Kamindu Mendis and Dunith Wellalage offer balance with their capabilities with bat and ball. The bowling unit boasts of variety, be it express pacer Dushmantha Chameera or Matheesha Pathirana's slingy action, with mystery spinner Maheesh Theekshana also set to form a formidable spin duo with Wanindu.

The island nation won the tournament back in 2014, when they defeated India in the final to lift the title.

Sri Lanka's group stage fixtures:

February 8: v Ireland, Colombo

February 12: v Oman, Pallekele

February 16: v Australia, Pallekele

February 19: v Zimbabwe, Colombo

Sri Lanka T20 World Cup squad: Dasun Shanaka (c), Pathum Nissanka, Kamil Mishara, Kusal Mendis, Kamindu Mendis, Kusal Janith Perera, Charith Asalanka, Janith Liyanage, Pavan Rathnayake, Wanindu Hasaranga, Dunith Wellalage, Maheesh Theekshana, Dushmantha Chameera, Matheesha Pathirana, Eshan Malinga. (ANI)

(This content is sourced from a syndicated feed and is published as received. The Tribune assumes no responsibility or liability for its accuracy, completeness, or content.)

