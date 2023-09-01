Sri Lanka beat Bangladesh by 5 wickets

PTI

Pallekele: Sri Lanka defeated Bangladesh by five wickets in their opening Asia Cup match here today. Chasing 165 for victory, the hosts reached the target in 39 overs. Sadeera Samarawickrama (54) and Charith Asalanka (62 not out) scored half-centuries for Sri Lanka. Bangladesh struggled for runs against Sri Lanka bowlers, managing a paltry 164 with Najmul Hossain Shanto scoring a 122-ball 89. Matheesha Pathirana (4/32) was the pick of the bowlers for Sri Lanka.

Brief scores: Bangladesh: 164 all out in 42.4 overs (Shanto 89; Pathirana 4/32); Sri Lanka: 165/5 in 39 overs (Asalanka 62*, Samarawickrama 54; Shakib 2/29).

