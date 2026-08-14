DT
PT
Subscribe To Print Edition About The Tribune Code Of Ethics Download App Careers Advertise with us Classifieds
Gen Z Speak Up !
Grand Independence Day Sale Know More
search-icon-img
search-icon-img
Advertisement
PREMIUM Games Videos Explainers Defence Gen Z Speak Up ! Cricket The Great Game Simply Punjab Entertainment UPSC
Home / Sports / Sri Lanka name 15-member squad for Asia Cup title defence

Sri Lanka name 15-member squad for Asia Cup title defence

article_Author
ANI
Updated At : 08:28 AM Aug 14, 2026 IST
  • fb
  • twitter
  • whatsapp
  • whatsapp
featured-img featured-img
Advertisement

Colombo [Sri Lanka], August 14 (ANI): Sri Lanka have named a 15-member squad for the upcoming Asia Cup in Dubai, where they will look to defend their title.

Advertisement

Chamari Athapaththu will continue to captain the side, with Harshitha Samarawickrama serving as her deputy, according to the ICC.

Advertisement

Right-arm pacer Mithali Ayodhya has returned to the squad after an impressive showing at the ICC Women's T20 World Cup 2026. Despite making her international debut only in April, Ayodhya picked up four wickets at the tournament and finished as Sri Lanka's second-highest wicket-taker.

Advertisement

Leg-spinner and all-rounder Dewmi Vihanga has received her maiden T20I call-up. She has previously represented Sri Lanka in 12 ODIs.

Sri Lanka have also brought back Chethana Vimukthi to strengthen their bowling attack.

Advertisement

Athapaththu and Samarawickrama will anchor the batting line-up, with Hasini Perera, Vishmi Gunaratne and Nilakshika Silva among the other batting options.

The squad also features 17-year-old Sanjana Kavindi, who made her T20I debut in the recent series against Pakistan. Imesha Dulani has retained her place after becoming only the second Sri Lankan woman to score a T20I century during the same series.

Sri Lanka have been placed in Group B alongside Bangladesh, Indonesia and the United Arab Emirates. The defending champions will open their campaign against the UAE on August 29.

Sri Lanka squad for Asia Cup: Chamari Athapaththu (c), Mithali Ayodhya, Kavisha Dilhari, Imesha Dulani, Vishmi Gunaratne, Kawya Kavindi, Sanjana Kavindi, Sugandika Kumari, Kaushini Nuthyangana, Hasini Perera, Chamudi Praboda, Harshitha Samarawickrama, Nilakshika Silva, Dewmi Vihanga, Chethana Vimukthi. (ANI)

(This content is sourced from a syndicated feed and is published as received. The Tribune assumes no responsibility or liability for its accuracy, completeness, or content.)

Read what others can’t with The Tribune Premium

Advertisement
Tags :
Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement

THE TRIBUNE, India’s oldest, daily English-language newspaper, was first published on February 2, 1881, in Lahore (now in Pakistan), and save for 40 days in the immediate aftermath of Partition, has come out every day over the last 145 years. THE TRIBUNE was started by Sardar Dyal Singh Majithia, a public-spirited philanthropist of the time. The newspaper is run by a five-member Trust, which is chaired by Shri N N Vohra, former Governor of J&K State (2008-2018); as well as Justice S S Sodhi, former Chief Justice of the Allahabad High Court; Shri Gurbachan Jagat, former Governor of Manipur; Lt Gen. Shamsher Singh Mehta, former Western Army Commander; Shri Paramjit Singh Patwalia, Senior Advocate in the Supreme Court.

THE TRIBUNE is free, objective, and independent. Restraint and moderation, rather than agitational language, are the hallmarks of the paper.

The Tribune has two sister publications, Punjabi Tribune (in Punjabi) and Dainik Tribune (in Hindi).

Remembering Sardar Dyal Singh Majithia

Copyright © The Tribune Trust, 2024
Designed and developed by : sortd
tlbr_img1 Classifieds tlbr_img2 Videos tlbr_img3 Premium tlbr_img4 E-Paper tlbr_img5 Shorts