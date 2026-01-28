Sri Lanka name 16-player squad for T20I series against England, Dasun Shanaka to lead

Colombo [Sri Lanka], January 28 (ANI): Sri Lanka have named a 16-player squad for the three-match T20I series against England, set to begin on January 30 at the Pallekele International Cricket Stadium. The T20I series comes on the back of a three-match ODI contest between the two teams, which England won 2-1.

Dasun Shanaka will remain at the helm, with Sri Lanka sticking to the core group that featured in their recent series against Pakistan, as per the ICC website. The series will serve as the final preparatory assignment for both sides ahead of the ICC Men's T20 World Cup 2026, which starts on February 7.

Sri Lanka squad for the three-match T20I series against England:

Dasun Shanaka (captain), Pathum Nissanka, Kamil Mishara, Kusal Mendis, Kusal Janith Perera, Dhananjaya De Silva, Charith Asalanka, Janith Liyanage, Pavan Rathnayake, Wanindu Hasaranga, Dunith Wellalage, Maheesh Theekshana, Dushmantha Chameera, Pramod Madushan, Matheesha Pathirana, Eshan Malinga

The three-match T20I series will get underway with the first game onJanuary 30, followed by the second T20I on February 1, and the third and final match on February 3, with all three fixtures scheduled to be played at the Pallekele International Cricket Stadium.

Coming to the ODI series, Sri Lanka won the first match by 19 runs to take a 1-0 lead but England bounced back with a five-wicket win to level the series. In the series-decider, Harry Brook's 66-ball 136 runs knock helped England post a mammoth 357/3 in 50 overs, alongside veteran Joe Root's 111-run knock off 108 balls.

Brook and Root shared an unbroken 191-run partnership for the fourth wicket that completely shifted momentum in England's favour as the Three Lions piled on 130 runs in the final 10 overs, eventually posting their highest-ever ODI total against Sri Lanka.

The victory ended Sri Lanka's remarkable run of 12 consecutive unbeaten bilateral ODI series at home, their last defeat coming against India in 2021. Only South Africa (17 between 2002 and 2009) and India (13 between 1988 and 2000) have recorded longer unbeaten home streaks in men's ODIs. (ANI)

