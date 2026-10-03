DT
PT
Subscribe To Print Edition About The Tribune Code Of Ethics Download App Careers Advertise with us Classifieds
Gen Z Speak Up !
Add Tribune As Your Trusted Source
search-icon-img
search-icon-img
Advertisement
PREMIUM Games Videos Explainers Defence Gen Z Speak Up ! Cricket The Great Game Simply Punjab Entertainment UPSC
Home / Sports / Sri Lanka name squad for Pakistan T20I series

Sri Lanka name squad for Pakistan T20I series

article_Author
ANI
Updated At : 12:17 AM Oct 03, 2026 IST
  • fb
  • twitter
  • whatsapp
  • whatsapp
featured-img featured-img
Advertisement

New Delhi [India], October 3 (ANI): Sri Lanka has announced a 15-player squad for the three-match T20I series against Pakistan, with Kusal Mendis leading the side.

Sri Lanka and Pakistan will face each other in a three-match T20I series in Rawalpindi, with the first game scheduled for October 9.

Advertisement

The second T20I will be played on October 11, followed by the series finale on October 13.

Advertisement

Mendis heads a batting group that includes Mishara, Jayawardena, Udara, Arachchige, Kamindu Mendis and Shanaka, with Wickramasinghe adding depth, as per the ICC website.

The skipper was in fine form in Sri Lanka's recent tour of England, as he amassed 198 runs in three outings with a best score of 121 in the second ODI.

Advertisement

Sahan Arachchige, Sineth Jayawardena and Vijayakanth Viyaskanth are part of the Asian Games contingent for Sri Lanka and will contest for a bronze medal against Bangladesh on October 3.

Wellalage, Theekshana and Viyaskanth make up the spin options, while Chameera, Fernando, Thushara and Malinga form the pace attack. Asitha Fernando was the top wicket-taker in Sri Lanka's ODI series against England with seven scalps.

The island nation will be without Pathum Nissanka and Wanindu Hasaranga as both have been ruled out due to injuries, but will be looking to make their returns for the ODI tri-series, subject to fitness clearances.

The T20Is are the first leg of a demanding tour that runs from October 9 to November 21. After the T20Is, the teams will play a five-match ODI tri-series that also involves England, followed by a two-match Test series against Pakistan.

Sri Lanka T20I squad v Pakistan: Kusal Mendis (captain), Kamil Mishara, Sineth Jayawardena, Lahiru Udara, Sahan Arachchige, Kamindu Mendis, Dasun Shanaka, Chamindu Wickramasinghe, Dunith Wellalage, Maheesh Theekshana, Vijayakanth Viyaskanth, Dushmantha Chameera, Binura Fernando, Nuwan Thushara, Eshan Malinga. (ANI)

(This content is sourced from a syndicated feed and is published as received. The Tribune assumes no responsibility or liability for its accuracy, completeness, or content.)

Read what others can’t with The Tribune Premium

Advertisement
Tags :
Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement

THE TRIBUNE, India’s oldest, daily English-language newspaper, was first published on February 2, 1881, in Lahore (now in Pakistan), and save for 40 days in the immediate aftermath of Partition, has come out every day over the last 145 years. THE TRIBUNE was started by Sardar Dyal Singh Majithia, a public-spirited philanthropist of the time. The newspaper is run by a five-member Trust, which is chaired by Shri N N Vohra, former Governor of J&K State (2008-2018); as well as Justice S S Sodhi, former Chief Justice of the Allahabad High Court; Shri Gurbachan Jagat, former Governor of Manipur; Lt Gen. Shamsher Singh Mehta, former Western Army Commander; Shri Paramjit Singh Patwalia, Senior Advocate in the Supreme Court.

THE TRIBUNE is free, objective, and independent. Restraint and moderation, rather than agitational language, are the hallmarks of the paper.

The Tribune has two sister publications, Punjabi Tribune (in Punjabi) and Dainik Tribune (in Hindi).

Remembering Sardar Dyal Singh Majithia

Copyright © The Tribune Trust, 2024
Designed and developed by : sortd
tlbr_img1 Classifieds tlbr_img2 Videos tlbr_img3 Premium tlbr_img4 E-Paper tlbr_img5 Shorts