Colombo [Sri Lanka], September 16 (ANI): Sri Lanka have announced their 15-member squad for the women’s cricket competition at the 2026 Asian Games, following their runners-up finish at the Women’s Asia Cup. Sri Lanka lost to India in the final.

Chamari Athapaththu will lead the side, which features several members of the squad that competed in the recent Asia Cup, along with a couple of changes, according to the ICC website.

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Vishmi Gunarathne, who made valuable contributions during the ICC Women’s T20 World Cup and the Women’s Asia Cup, is among the notable absentees from the squad. Nilakshika Silva, who also played a key role in Sri Lanka’s campaigns in both tournaments, has been left out as well.

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Chetana Vimukthi, who returned to the Sri Lankan side for the Asia Cup, is another player missing from the Asian Games squad.

Meanwhile, the squad features promising young talent, with 17-year-old Chamudi Praboda earning a place after impressing during the Asia Cup. Nineteen-year-old Rashmika Sewwandi has also been included, with her most recent T20I appearance coming against Pakistan in August.

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The squad also includes experienced players such as Imesha Dulani, Harshitha Samarawickrama, Kaveesha Dilhari, Hasini Perera, Sugandika Kumari and Anushka Sanjeewani.

Sri Lanka will open their Asian Games campaign against Malaysia on September 18.

Sri Lanka squad:

Chamari Athapaththu (c), Imesha Dulani, Sanjana Kavindi, Hansima Karunaratne, Harshitha Samarawickrama, Anushka Sanjeewani, Kaveesha Dilhari, Hasini Perera, Kaushini Nuthyangana, Nimasha Meepage, Sugandika Kumari, Rashmika Sewwandi, Chamudi Praboda, Mithali Ayodhya, Kawya Kavindi. (ANI)

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