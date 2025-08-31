Sri Lanka penalised for slow over-rate in thrilling win over Zimbabwe in Harare ODI

Harare [Zimbabwe], August 31 (ANI): Sri Lanka were fined five per cent of their match fees for maintaining a slow over-rate in the first ODI against Zimbabwe in Harare, according to the ICC website.

Pacer Dilshan Madushanka's hat-trick proved decisive as Sri Lanka narrowly beat Zimbabwe by seven runs. Despite half-centuries from Ben Curran, skipper Sean Williams, and Sikandar Raza, Zimbabwe fell short. Sri Lanka now leads the two-match series 1-0.

The sanction was imposed by Jeff Crowe of the Emirates ICC Elite Panel of Match Referees after Sri Lanka were found one over short of the target, accounting for time allowances.

Under Article 2.22 of the ICC Code of Conduct, players are fined five per cent of their match fee for each over not bowled in the allotted time.

Skipper Charith Asalanka pleaded guilty and accepted the proposed sanction, so no formal hearing was needed.

Zimbabwe won the toss and opted to field first. Three half-centuries from Pathum Nissanka (76 in 92 balls, with 12 fours), Janith Liyanage (70* in 47 balls, with six fours and three sixes) and Kamindu Mendis (57* in 36 balls, with four boundaries and two sixes) took Sri Lanka to 298/6 in 50 overs.

During the run-chase, Zimbabwe lost Brian Bennett and a returning Brendan Taylor for ducks, reduced to 0/2 in the first over. Then an 118-run stand between Curran (70 in 90 balls, with eight fours) and Williams (57 in 74 balls, with eight fours and two sixes) revived the hosts' fortunes.

With them at a similar spot at 161/5, a 128-run stand between Raza (92 in 87 balls, with eight fours) and Tony Munyonga (43* in 52 balls, with a four) took Zimbabwe to the brink of victory.

With 10 needed in the final over, Madushanka (4/62) struck on his first three balls, and Zimbabwe ended their innings at 291/8 in 50 overs, seven runs short of a win. Asitha Fernando (3/50) was also impressive with the ball.

Madushanka earned the 'Player of the Match' award for his feat. (ANI)

