New Delhi [India], November 13 (ANI): Match 4, Day 3 of the 1st Women's T20 World Cup - Cricket for the Blind 2025 witnessed an engaging contest between two of the tournament's newest entrants, Sri Lanka Women and Team USA.

While it was Sri Lanka's third match of the tournament, it marked a historic debut for Team USA, representing the Cricket Association for the Blind in the United States of America (CABUSA) and supported by Samarthanam USA. The milestone match was a moment of pride for Samarthanam USA, celebrating CABUSA's maiden international appearance and reaffirming the expanding global footprint of blind cricket, as per a press release.

Opting to bat first after winning the toss, the USA Women put up a resilient show in their maiden appearance, posting 172 runs in 20 overs. Key contributions came from Shannon (B2, 31 runs), Caroline (B1, 29 not out), and Captain Abey (B3, 19 runs), a promising performance in their World Cup debut.

In reply, Sri Lanka Women delivered a composed chase, reaching the target in 14 overs to secure a 6-wicket victory -- their first win of the tournament. Captain Mihirani Dulanjali led from the front with a commanding display and was named Player of the Match for her all-round performance and sharp wicket-keeping.

The second leg of the World Cup begins on November 14 at the Samprasiddhi Sports Estadio, Bengaluru, marking another milestone in the tournament.

The inauguration ceremony will be graced by Karnataka Chief Minister Siddaramaiah, who will declare the Bengaluru leg open in the presence of dignitaries, corporate leaders, and cricketing icons.

The day's highlight will be an electrifying face-off between India and Nepal -- two of the strongest contenders for the title -- in what promises to be a "Clash of the Titans." Fans can look forward to top-class performances, fierce competition, and a powerful celebration of inclusivity through sport.

Organised by Samarthanam Trust for the Disabled, in partnership with the Cricket Association for the Blind in India (CABI), the SBI 1st Women's T20 World Cup - Cricket for the Blind 2025 continues to showcase inspiring stories of resilience, sportsmanship, and international camaraderie across six participating nations -- India, Nepal, Sri Lanka, Australia, USA, and Pakistan. (ANI)

