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Home / Sports / Sri Lanka Supreme Court rules almost all provisions of SLC reform bill as constitutional

Sri Lanka Supreme Court rules almost all provisions of SLC reform bill as constitutional

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ANI
Updated At : 10:52 AM Nov 15, 2026 IST
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Colombo [Sri Lanka], November 15 (ANI): Sri Lanka Supreme Court ruled almost all the provisions of the proposed Sri Lanka Cricket (SLC) reform Bill as constitutional, reported MDW Live Sri Lanka on Sunday.

This has paved the way for big changes in the country's cricket administration, with only two clauses requiring amendments.

As per MDW Live Sri Lanka, if it is corrected at the Committee stage, the Parliament can pass the bill with a simple majority, while otherwise it will need a two-thirds majority to get passed.

The proposed legislation will establish a new statutory body, Sri Lanka Cricket, governed by a 14-member board comprising seven independent professionals and seven representatives elected by member clubs and provincial associations. It will also require at least two women among the independent directors, with the chairperson selected from that group.

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The Bill will also introduce stronger oversight through audits from the Auditor General and a Compliance Officer, and cricket will be brought under a separate legal framework outside of the Sports Law of 1973, as per MDW Live Sri Lanka.

Six petitions had challenged the legislation, including the former Sri Lanka Cricket (SLC) president Thilanga Sumathipala, while former cricketers supported the reforms, as it aims to address governance issues, boost accountability and reduce administrative and political interference in the country's cricket. (ANI)

(This content is sourced from a syndicated feed and is published as received. The Tribune assumes no responsibility or liability for its accuracy, completeness, or content.)

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