Sri Lanka tail-enders outlast openers during two Tests against India in a shocking stat

Colombo [Sri Lanka], August 28 (ANI): A sensational fightback by the lower-order during a follow-on saw Sri Lankan tailenders outlast their openers and produce one of the most bizzare statistical figures in recent cricketing history.

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Another century by Sonal Dinusha and some stubborn resistance from lower-order batters Prabath Jayasuriya, Lahiru Kumara and Asitha Fernando got India's bowlers frustrated and searching for answers. Ultimately, Team India had to settle for a draw, miss out on a series clean sweep, and it worsened their standing in the ICC World Test Championship (WTC), making it more harder for them to reach finals.

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In the second innings, number nine Prabath batted 28 balls for two runs, stitching a 25-run stand with Dinusha. Also, Lahiru batted 90 balls, scoring 12 runs and putting up a 47-run stand with Dinusha that got Sri Lanka past the 400-run mark.

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In the previous innings as well, while centurion Dinusha was the last one to fall, number nine Keshara Nuwantha scored 18 in 74 balls, putting up 57 runs for the eighth wicket with SL's newest hero, Lahiru also scoring 12 in 58 balls at number 10, putting a 58-run stand with Dinusha.

Throughout this match, Sri Lanka's lower-order exhibited the grit and ball-soaking ability that was expected from their openers, facing a total of 250 balls and scoring 43 runs.

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On the other hand, the opening pair of Lahiru Udana and debutant Kamil Mishara was underwhelming, facing 85 balls across four innings, managing 55 runs. While Udana could manage single-digit scores of 1 and 3, Kamil at least had some starts to show, scoring 19 and 32.

Throughout the series, Sri Lankan openers faced 216 balls, as compared to the tailenders, who faced 303 balls.

In the first Test, the opening pair of Udana and Nishan Madushka scored 49 runs in 131 balls, with Nishan scoring 0 and 6, while Udana made 27 and 16. On the other hand, number nine and ten, Prabath and Lahiru faced 53 balls combined, scoring 20 runs.

Coming to the match, India opted to bat first, with centuries from Padikkal (117 in 193 balls, with 12 fours), Dhruv Jurel (115* in 177 balls, with nine fours and two sixes) and half-centuries from Rishabh Pant (63 in 89 balls, with six fours and two sixes) and skipper Gill (50 in 108 balls, with six fours) taking India to 503/9, with Asitha Fernando taking four-fer.

In their first innings, SL was skittled out for 290, with Dinusha's second century (103 in 162 balls, with eight fours and three sixes) and a fine 80 from Pasindu Sooriyabandara (in 133 balls, with nine fours) standing out. Prasidh Krishna and Suthar were among the wickets for India with three each.

During the follow-on, India had SL down for 218/6, but a 112-run stand between Dinusha and Keshara Nuwantha (46 in 150 balls, with four boundaries) pushed Sri Lanka towards a sizeable lead. Dinusha (133* in 264 balls, with eight fours and two sixes) reached his third ton of the series, with the resistance from lower order, who soaked in deliveries to support him. SL ended at 429/9, drawing the Test. (ANI)

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