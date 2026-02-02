Sri Lankan pacer Eshan Malinga to miss 3rd T20I against England, T20 WC place at risk

Pallekele [Sri Lanka], February 2 (ANI): Sri Lanka Cricket (SLC) announced on Monday that Eshan Malinga will be missing out against England in the third and final T20I of the series on Tuesday due to a dislocated shoulder. This injury puts the World Cup inclusion of the slingy pacer at risk after the injury sustained in Sunday's match against England in Pallekele.

After a lengthy rain interval, when Malinga bowled the third ball of the eighth over to Tom Banton, he ended up jerking his left shoulder, his non-bowling one, while delivering the ball and fell on the ground during his follow-through. He was left clutching his shoulder in pain. The delivery turned out to be a beamer and was declared a no-ball.

Malinga has picked eight wickets in eight matches since his debut in November last year against Zimbabwe, with an average of 26.87 and a strike rate of 17.1. He also had a brilliant run in the IPL with Sunrisers Hyderabad (SRH) last season, taking 13 wickets in seven matches, averaging 18.31 and maintaining an immaculate strike rate of 12.31. This injury proved to be a significant setback for him and the Sri Lankan team.

"He will return to Colombo today, where he will undergo an MRI scan to assess the extent of the injury and determine the next course of action," an SLC media release stated, as quoted by ESPNCricinfo.

Pramod Madushan, who was added to the squad as the backup of Dushmanta Chameera, will presumably replace Malinga, as no replacement was announced in the squad. The Sri Lankan board will require the ICC's approval to make changes to the squad after the January 31 deadline. SLC's delay in announcing the final squad has left it unclear whether Malinga will retain his spot in the 15.

Sri Lankan cricket has plenty of options to make a change. Thusara has been their primary strike bowler in T20Is over the past year. The main contentions of fast bowlers are Madushan and Nuwan Thusara, along with Asitha Fernando, and the two left-armers, Binura Fernando and Dilshan Madushanka. Madushan will likely get a chance to present his case for a spot in the final T20 WC squad in the third T20I on Tuesday. (ANI)

