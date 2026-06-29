Srikanth ends runner-up at US Open Super 300 badminton tournament

India’s Kidambi Srikanth ended his impressive run with a runner-up finish at the US Open Super 300 badminton tournament after going down fighting in three games to Chinese Taipei’s Su Li-yang in the men’s singles final here.

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The 33-year-old Srikanth, a silver-medallist at the 2021 World Championships, recovered from the loss of the opening game to force a decider but couldn’t match the pace and intensity of world No. 46 Su, who is nine years his junior.

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Srikanth eventually lost 15-21, 21-16, 9-21 in a physical battle that lasted just over an hour here on Sunday.

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He had also ended second at the Malaysia Masters Super 500 and Syed Modi International Super 300 last year.

Playing his first final of the season, the former World No. 1 was the quicker off the blocks but a rare error, where his racquet crossed the net during a rally, appeared to disrupt his rhythm as a string of unforced mistakes allowed Su to open up a 7-2 lead.

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Srikanth, however, regrouped to win eight of the next 11 points and draw level at 10-10 after a series of fast-paced rallies. His powerful smashes proved crucial, helping him edge ahead by a point at the mid-game interval after Su smashed wide.

However, the Chinese Taipei shuttler wrested back control after the break, quickening the pace of the rallies and using subtle deception to force errors from Srikanth. He soon extended his lead to 17-12.

A cross-court smash followed by a delicate net shot helped Srikanth reduce the deficit to 14-18, but another error handed the initiative back to Su.

Su earned six game points with a thunderous smash. The Indian saved one before sending the shuttle long as Su wrapped up the opening game in 17 minutes.

After the change of ends, the contest remained evenly poised with neither player giving an inch. From 4-4, Srikanth reeled off three straight points to move 7-4 ahead, capping one extended rally with a superb cross-court block at the net.

Another breathtaking rally followed, with Su making the Indian cover every corner of the court before restoring parity at 8-8.

A deft backhand cross-court net shot took Srikanth to 10-8, and he entered the interval with a three-point cushion after Su smashed wide.

Su responded with two thunderous smashes after the break, but Srikanth’s excellent net play helped him maintain a 14-10 advantage.

The Chinese Taipei player broke the rhythm with a flat push into the corner to close the gap to 13-15 as Srikanth sprayed two shots wide.

Su then sent one long before Srikanth’s cross-court return made it 18-13. The Indian won the next flat exchange and earned seven game points when Su again went wide. Although Su saved three game points, Srikanth forced the decider with a powerful down-the-line smash.

Su came out firing in the deciding game, opening with a lightning smash before putting Srikanth under sustained pressure to race to a 4-1 lead.

Maintaining his aggression and injecting greater pace into the rallies, Su surged to 7-4 before another rocket smash made it 9-5. Srikanth alternated between moments of brilliance and costly errors, often undoing his good work with loose shots. A judgment error on the baseline allowed Su to carry a four-point lead into the interval.

Srikanth was then denied permission by the chair umpire to change his shirt, leaving the Indian visibly upset. Su remained firmly in the zone, continuing his aggressive approach to widen the lead to 15-7.

Another pinpoint line-hugging winner was followed by a net error from Srikanth. Although the Indian produced a fine cross-court smash, it proved too little, too late as Su stretched his advantage to 18-8.

Su eventually earned 12 championship points after another wide return from Srikanth. The Indian saved one before Su clinched the first BWF World Tour title of his career.