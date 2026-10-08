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Home / Sports / Srikanth, Prannoy suffer first-round exits at Arctic Open 2026

Srikanth, Prannoy suffer first-round exits at Arctic Open 2026

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ANI
Updated At : 02:51 PM Oct 08, 2026 IST
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Vantaa [Finland], October 8 (ANI): World Championships medallists Kidambi Srikanth and HS Prannoy suffered first-round exits from the men’s singles event at the Arctic Open 2026 in Vantaa, Finland, on Wednesday, according to Olympics.com.

Srikanth, ranked 31st in the world, won the opening game against Canada’s world No 34, Brian Yang, but eventually lost 15-21, 21-15, and 21-13.

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World No. 38 Prannoy, meanwhile, was beaten by fourth-seeded Denmark’s Anders Antonsen. Prannoy struggled against the Dane and exited the tournament after losing 21-10, 21-9.

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However, India enjoyed a notable result in men’s doubles as unseeded Krishna Prasad Garaga and Pruthvi Krishnamurthy Roy upset fifth seeds He Ji Ting and Ren Xiang Yu of the People’s Republic of China, according to Olympics.com.

The Indian duo bounced back after losing the opening game to register a 10-21, 21-18, 22-20 victory in 61 minutes and progress to the round of 16.

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Tharun Mannepalli, meanwhile, kept India’s hopes alive in the men’s singles draw with a straight-game win over Denmark’s Magnus Johannesen.

The Indian shuttler, who advanced to the main draw through the qualifiers on Tuesday, defeated Johannesen 21-16, 21-14 to book his place in the second round.

Tharun will next face second-seed Christo Popov of France for a spot in the quarter-finals.

Rounak Chouhan, who also advanced to the main draw through the qualifiers, bowed out after a closely contested encounter against the People’s Republic of China’s Weng Hong Yang.

Chouhan fought back after losing the opening game to force a decider, but Weng Hong Yang eventually prevailed 22-20, 20-22, 21-17.

In women’s singles, two-time Olympic medallist PV Sindhu and Tanvi Sharma will begin their campaigns in the second round on Thursday.

Sixth seed Sindhu will face Japan’s Riko Gunji, while Tanvi will take on top seed and former world champion Ratchanok Intanon of Thailand. (ANI)

(This content is sourced from a syndicated feed and is published as received. The Tribune assumes no responsibility or liability for its accuracy, completeness, or content.)

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