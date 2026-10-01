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Home / Sports / Srinagar: J-K Police organise 'Run for Unity' Kashmir Marathon-2026

Srinagar: J-K Police organise 'Run for Unity' Kashmir Marathon-2026

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ANI
Updated At : 08:27 AM Oct 01, 2026 IST
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Srinagar (Jammu and Kashmir) [India], October 1 (ANI): The Jammu and Kashmir Police organised the 'Run for Unity' Kashmir Marathon-2026, bringing together schoolchildren, women, girls, differently-abled participants and sports enthusiasts to promote unity, fitness and a spirit of togetherness.

ADG J&K Police Nitish Kumar (IPS) flagged off the marathon, which witnessed enthusiastic participation from people from different walks of life.

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Speaking to reporters, Nitish Kumar said the turnout exceeded expectations, particularly as the event was held on a working day. He also highlighted the participation of runners and sports enthusiasts who travelled from outside Jammu and Kashmir to take part in the marathon.

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"The 'Run for Unity' marathon organised today by the Jammu & Kashmir Police saw a turnout that exceeded our expectations, especially considering it is a working day. Many runners and sports enthusiasts have travelled from outside Jammu & Kashmir to participate," he said.

The ADG said participation of people from diverse sections of society was encouraging.

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"We see people from all walks of life—young children, differently-abled individuals, women, and girls—taking part, which is truly heartening," he said.

Nitish Kumar also underlined the role of sports in engaging children and youth and steering them away from substance abuse.

"Sports act as a powerful tool to steer our children and youth away from substance abuse. The enthusiastic participation of our youth clearly demonstrates that they are successfully defeating the drug menace in Kashmir," he said.

The marathon was organised with the aim of promoting fitness, unity and community participation, while encouraging young people to embrace sports and healthy activities.

Meanwhile, Odisha also witnessed a remarkable celebration of fitness, tourism and community participation on World Tourism Day as thousands of people across the State came together for a synchronised statewide Promo Run organised by the Department of Tourism, Government of Odisha, to promote the upcoming OMC Puri Coastal Marathon 2026.

According to a press release, held simultaneously across 32 locations--spanning districts and Municipal Corporations statewide--the initiative brought together more than 10,000 runners, creating an unprecedented statewide running movement under the common message of a fitter and more active Odisha.

The initiative marked the first time such a large-scale running activity was conducted simultaneously across multiple locations in the State, with participants taking to the streets on the same day Odisha celebrated World Tourism Day.

With the successful completion of the statewide Promo Run, Odisha has set the tone for the OMC Puri Coastal Marathon 2026, as the State moves towards hosting a major running event in Puri this December. (ANI)

(This content is sourced from a syndicated feed and is published as received. The Tribune assumes no responsibility or liability for its accuracy, completeness, or content.)

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