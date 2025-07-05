DT
Sriram Balaji-Miguel pair bows out of Wimbledon                 

PTI
London, Updated At : 08:29 PM Jul 05, 2025 IST
India’s N Sriram Balaji and his Mexican partner Miguel Reyes-Varela fought their hearts out against fourth seeds Marcel Granollers and Horacio Zeballos but lost the Wimbledon men’s doubles second round in straight sets here Saturday.

Unseeded Balaji and Reyes-Varela lost 4-6 4-6 to the Spanish-Argentine combine in one hour and 20 minutes.

India’s challenge is still alive in the grass court major with Yuki Bhambri and Rithvik Bollipalli competing in their respective second round matches later.

Meanwhile, in the boys’ singles, Krish Tyagi made a first round exit with a 3-6 3-6 defeat against Czech Republic’s Jan Kumstat.

