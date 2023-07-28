SSC turns Noman’s land, Pakistan whitewash SL

COLOMBO, July 27

Pakistan completed a 2-0 series sweep against Sri Lanka after left-arm spinner Noman Ali bowled the tourists to a comprehensive victory by an innings and 222 runs in the second Test today.

Having conceded a lead of 410, Sri Lanka’s defeat was only a matter of time and Noman spun a web around the batsmen at the Sinhalese Sports Club (SSC) ground to claim a career-best 7/70 as Pakistan romped home inside four days.

Angelo Mathews remained unbeaten on 63 but Sri Lanka, who managed 166 in the first innings, were all out for 188 in the second.

While Noman was the wrecker-in-chief with his guile and accuracy, quick Naseem Shah claimed the remaining three wickets to secure Pakistan’s biggest Test win in Sri Lanka.

“Very proud to win this series and all credit to the guys and the support staff for working so hard in the last three to four months,” Pakistan captain Babar Azam said.

Earlier, Pakistan batted two overs on Day 4, allowing Mohammad Rizwan to complete his half-century before declaring on 576/5. Agha Salman, who was named the Player of the Series, remained unbeaten on 132.

Pakistan opener Abdullah Shafique bagged the Player of the Match award for his career-best 201.

Brief scores: Sri Lanka 166 (Dhananjaya 57; Abrar 4/69) & 188 (Mathews 63; Noman 7/70); Pakistan 576/5 dec (Shafique 201, Salman 132*) — Reuters

#Pakistan #Sri Lanka