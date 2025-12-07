DT
Home / Sports / SSI National Sports Award aims to motivate, increase participation among new athletes, veterans, and current players

SSI National Sports Award aims to motivate, increase participation among new athletes, veterans, and current players

ANI
Updated At : 05:00 PM Dec 07, 2025 IST
Bhubaneswar (Odisha) [India], December 7 (ANI): Eastern India's first-of-its-kind sports science and sports promotion firm, founded by Sarthak Patnaik and Soumya Patnaik, host two major national events, the SSI Sports National Awards, followed by the Sports Science Conclave on December 6 and 7 at Bhubaneswar.

According to Dr Sarthak Patnaik, founder of Sports Science India (SSI), the event aims to motivate and increase participation among new athletes, veterans and current players.

Patnaik said that many legends associated with different sports have passed away, but there are no awards named after them. He stressed that the SSI National Sports Award filled that gap by promoting awards named after legends such as Milkha Singh, Shakti Singh and Dilip Tirkey.

Speaking about the SSI Sports National Awards, Patnaik, while speaking to ANI, said, "This award is known as the SSI National Sports Award. It has been ongoing for the past three years, with the main aim of motivating and increasing participation among new athletes, veterans, and current players. We have a variety of sports, from the Khelo India Games to the National Games. However, there is no exclusive award apart from the Arjuna Award and the Major Dhyanchand Award. Nonetheless, many legends such as Shakti Singh, Dilip Tirkey, and Milkha Singh, who have since passed away, have made significant contributions. Yet, there are no awards named after them. "

16 distinguished national and international sporting personalities, many of whom are Arjuna and Dronacharya Awardees are the India Ice Hockey Team, celebrated for their resilience and passion in representing India in one of the world's toughest sports; Ayush Shetty, one of India's brightest badminton prospects; Shakti Singh, iconic shot-putter, Triple Olympian, Dronacharya Awardee and a pillar of India's throwing events; Sajan Prakash, Olympian swimmer and multiple national record holder; Achanta Sharath Kamal, India's most decorated table tennis legend; and Jyothi Yarraji, national record-breaking hurdler and one of India's fastest-rising track stars receive their honours and inspire the next generation.

"To honour these legends, we have established the Shri Milkha Singh Best Sprinter Award, Dilip Tirkey Best Hockey Player Award, and the Shakti Singh Emerging Thrower's Award. We have also started the Karna Award, which recognises excellence in six categories: India's leading motorbiker, top gymnast, top swimmer, top badminton player, and top weightlifter. Additionally, there are the Best Coaches Award, presented at the grassroots level, the State Coach Award for the best coach, and the National Coach Award. Awards are also given for sports support, the best sports federation, and special sports development. These will all be combined into a single national award, which we currently do not have in Odisha. Consequently, this may be the first and only national sports award we establish at the Kalinga Stadium, " Patnaik added.

The SSI Karna Award, named after the mythological warrior to symbolise valour, precision and sporting spirit, will be conferred across multiple major categories.

The Milkha Singh Sprint Award, instituted with due permission from the legendary sprinter's family, recognises India's fastest athletes. Awards named after Dilip Tirkey and Shakti Singh will honour excellence in hockey and throwing events, respectively, alongside numerous other recognitions celebrating grassroots work, coaching contributions, sports science innovation, and lifetime service. (ANI)

(This content is sourced from a syndicated feed and is published as received. The Tribune assumes no responsibility or liability for its accuracy, completeness, or content.)

