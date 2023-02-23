SSP, Sharma eye home comfort

Gurugram, February 22
Two-time champion SSP Chawrasia will look to rekindle his love affair with the Indian Open as he and Shubhankar Sharma eye glory at the country’s flagship golf event beginning at the DLF Golf and Country Club here tomorrow.
With a prize money of $2 million, the PGTI and DP World Tour event will see the presence of a strong Indian contingent.
Chawrasia, who also has four second-placed finishes in the tournament, is looking to regain his card for the European Tour, rebranded the DP World Tour. “My game is getting better with each day and I hope to play better here,” said Chawrasia.
Sharma, who is eyeing his third European Tour crown, is coming into the tournament following a tied-seventh finish at the Abu Dhabi HSBC Championship.
“I have high expectations but at the same time I want to focus on a solid routine and process,” Sharma said. “It is going to be a long week, anything is possible.”
Tribune Shorts
Most Read In 24 Hours
Don't MissView All
Top News
Remarks against PM: On SC order, Delhi court grants interim bail to Congress leader Pawan Khera
The apex court issued notices to the states of Assam and Utt...
Will decide on Budget session only after legal advice on CM Mann’s ‘derogatory’ tweets, letter: Punjab Governor
Punjab Cabinet recommended that the Budget session be held f...
AAP's Bathinda Rural MLA Amit Rattan sent in 4-day police remand
Was arrested from near Karnal in Haryana today morning in a ...
Bhagwant Mann promises ease-of-doing business at Progressive Punjab Investors’ Summit
Investment Promotion Minister Anmol Gagan Mann says they wil...
China wants to 'speed up' lingering stand-offs on Ladakh boundary
The move that could herald forward movement on the Indo-Chin...