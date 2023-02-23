SSP, Sharma eye home comfort

PTI

Gurugram, February 22

Two-time champion SSP Chawrasia will look to rekindle his love affair with the Indian Open as he and Shubhankar Sharma eye glory at the country’s flagship golf event beginning at the DLF Golf and Country Club here tomorrow.

With a prize money of $2 million, the PGTI and DP World Tour event will see the presence of a strong Indian contingent.

Chawrasia, who also has four second-placed finishes in the tournament, is looking to regain his card for the European Tour, rebranded the DP World Tour. “My game is getting better with each day and I hope to play better here,” said Chawrasia.

Sharma, who is eyeing his third European Tour crown, is coming into the tournament following a tied-seventh finish at the Abu Dhabi HSBC Championship.

“I have high expectations but at the same time I want to focus on a solid routine and process,” Sharma said. “It is going to be a long week, anything is possible.”