Staffer sends entries for US event, BFI clueless

Competition manager becomes ‘coach’, includes wife’s name as team manager

Staffer sends entries for US event, BFI clueless


Tribune News Service

Vinayak Padmadeo

New Delhi, August 23

The Boxing Federation of India (BFI) has started an internal investigation after one of its employees entered a team for a competition in the USA without authorisation.

Suhail Pervez, who was the competition manager at the Women’s World Championships in New Delhi earlier this year, sent seven names to USA Boxing for a tournament held in July. However, the list included names of only two boxers, while the other five names were those of support staff, with Pervez named as coach and his wife Anam Ruzma as manager.

USA Boxing wrote in June to BFI for verification, but the Indian federation never replied.

While the team couldn’t go, referee Kuldeep Sharma filed a complaint with the BFI. Sharma alleged that the entire process was to get a US visa.

“At the outset, we wish to clarify that the message sent to US Boxing did not originate as an official communication from the Boxing Federation of India (BFI). It appears that it was sent by one of BFI’s employees,” BFI told The Tribune in a statement.

“An internal investigation is already underway. We take such matters extremely seriously, as they have the potential to impact our organization,” the statement added.

Meanwhile, Pervez said that the entries sent were for an open championships and everyone knew that the US organisers would send an email to the BFI for verification.

“First of all, this complaint is filed by a person who has been trying to defame the federation for some time now because he is not getting any assignment. Secondly, this training was self-funded and when we couldn’t manage the funds none of us went,” Pervez said. “About my wife being named as team manager, I wanted to take her as well because like I said the trip was self-funded. I wanted to go there to see their training centres and try to bring those ideas back,” he added.

