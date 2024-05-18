Stage set for epic face-off

PTI

Bengaluru, May 17

Royal Challengers Bengaluru’s resurgent run will be up against the might of five-time champions Chennai Super Kings and the weather gods when the two sides clash in an epic do-or-die match to decide the fourth and final team for the IPL playoffs.

What has heightened the drama surrounding the game is the forecast of rain. A washout will take CSK through to the playoffs, while RCB will need to win by at least 18 runs or chase the target with 11 balls to spare.

The odds are therefore stacked against the home team, which is the most in-form unit in the tournament’s final stretch. RCB have staged a spectacular comeback, securing five straight wins after enduring a six-match losing streak.

Orange Cap holder Virat Kohli has been in phenomenal form with three fifties in last five innings as he is poised to ignite the field with yet another stellar show. But CSK have other plans. “We have very good plans. RCB will have to try to beat us off our plans. If they do that, well played to them. But if they don’t, then... next season for them,” CSK’s bowling coach Dwayne Bravo said.

