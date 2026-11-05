"Standard of cricket keeps rising each season": Graeme Smith ahead of SA20 season 5

Johannesburg [South Africa], November 5 (ANI): SA20 league commissioner and former South Africa captain Graeme Smith said that the fifth edition of the competition will continue the rise in the standard of cricket witnessed across the past four editions.

The Proteas legend said this as SA20 launched its season five campaign on Thursday, building excitement for the milestone edition of South Africa's premier T20 league, set to take centre stage from January 17 to February 21, 2027.

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The St George’s Park band is set to launch the festivities in grand style when three-time champions Sunrisers Eastern Cape take on Pretoria Capitals in a repeat of last season’s Final in the Season 5 opener on Sunday, January 17, in Gqeberha.

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South Africa’s summer cricket festival will then travel across Paarl, Pretoria, Durban, Cape Town and Johannesburg, with an action-packed opening week. Following the opening week, Mondays will be designated as rest days, while weekends will feature double-headers, offering fans a full day of cricket and entertainment.

Since its inception, SA20 has established itself as a summer sporting spectacle, bringing together world-class cricket, entertainment and a vibrant stadium atmosphere. With big sixes, spectacular catches, music, fireworks and a host of matchday experiences, the league continues to offer fans an opportunity to be part of a cricketing festival.

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“Heading into our fifth season, SA20 still belongs to the fans. They have filled our stadiums, brought the noise and made this League what it is, so Season 5 is our way of saying thank you,” League Commissioner, SA20, Graeme Smith said as per a press release.

“We look forward to once again welcoming some of the best T20 cricketers in the world to our shores, playing alongside our Proteas heroes, and we are also going to see the next generation of the brightest young South African talent on show."

“The standard of cricket keeps rising each season, and Season 5 will be no different. What makes SA20 incredible is that it’s for everyone. Whether you’re a lifelong cricket fan, bringing the kids for the first time or just looking for a great day out with friends, there’s a place for you in the stands,” Smith added.

As part of the Season 5 campaign launch, tickets also went on sale, with prices starting at as low as $3 for frenzy tickets for all opening matches and select fixtures. Tickets for the Playoffs and the Final on February 21 are also available. Fans can purchase tickets online at www.SA20.co.za, while stadium ticket offices will open from November 15, 2026.

Season 5 of the SA20 gets underway on Sunday, January 17, at St George's Park, with the defending champions Sunrisers Eastern Cape taking on the Pretoria Capitals in a repeat of last season's final. The competition culminates with the Final at Newlands on Sunday, February 21. (ANI)

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