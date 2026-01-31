Stanzin Phuntsog sets new record in Ice Hockey League season 3

Leh (Ladakh) [India], January 31 (ANI): Stanzin Phuntsog created history by setting a new record for scoring the fastest goal in the Ice Hockey League Season 3. The Kangs Sing's forward player broke the previous record of fifteen seconds from the second season of the League, according to a release.

Kangs concluded the Day 3 of the league with Phuntsog scoring a hat-trick with the last goal of the game, securing a 6-0 win against Maryul Spawo, continuing their winning streak, along with Humas Warriors. Debutants Kharu Falcons and Kharu Eagles registered their first wins of the season.

Debutants Kharu Falcons began the day with a 7-1 win over Changla Blasters, led by the Jigmet trio. Jigmet Stanzin opened the scoring and completed a hat-trick, while Jigmet Lapel struck late in the second period. In the third, Jigmat Choster added two with a series of runs and wrist shots, and Karma Tsewang finished from close range to take the Falcons to seven. Changla's lone goal came through Konchok Namdol's wrist-flick, but the Blasters were unable to close the gap.

Kharu Eagles edged Humas Queens 3-2 with a late winner. Eagles captain Yagchan Palmo put her side ahead with a slapshot before the Queens responded through captain Nuzhat Fatima's backhand and Maqsuma Akhter's wrist-flick to lead after two periods. Palmo levelled in the third with her second, and Kunzes Angmo sealed it in the final minute with a slapshot from the neutral zone that slipped between the goalkeeper and the left post.

Humas Warriors extended their winning run with a hard-fought 2-1 victory over Changathang Shans. Stanzin Jambal handed the Shans an early lead, which they defended for most of the game. The Warriors found their equaliser in the third period through Mohd Issa in the fifth minute, before Waseem Bilal struck the decisive goal within the next minute to complete the turnaround and secure another important win.

Kangs Sing closed the day with a 6-0 win over Maryul Spawo to extend their winning streak. Stanzin Phuntsog scored a hat-trick, including his league-record fastest goal, while Tsewang Norboo added two. Galak Wangchen opened the scoring with a wrist shot earlier in the game.

As the League progresses, the atmosphere around the rink continues to build, with each day drawing larger and more engaged crowds.

The Ice Hockey League has become a focal point of winter life in Leh, with families, local supporters, and players gathering throughout the day to follow the games, celebrate their teams, and experience the sport's collective energy. The increasing attendance reflects the League's growing role as not just a competition but a shared community event during Ladakh's winter months.

The league continues on Sunday (February 01, 2026) with Maryul Spawo facing Shakar Chiktan Royals in the opening fixture. Zanskar Chadar Tamers will then meet United Nubra. Humas Warriors take on Kharu Falcons later in the day, before Sham Wolves face Changla Blasters in the final game. (ANI)

