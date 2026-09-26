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Home / Sports / Star all-rounder Hardik Pandya's return delayed further, fresh shin injury rules him out of Australia A ODIs

Star all-rounder Hardik Pandya's return delayed further, fresh shin injury rules him out of Australia A ODIs

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ANI
Updated At : 11:02 PM Sep 26, 2026 IST
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New Delhi [India], September 26 (ANI): India all-rounder Hardik Pandya’s return to competitive action has suffered another setback, with a fresh shin injury set to rule him out of the three-match ODI series against Australia A next month.

Pandya had been named in the India A squad for the 50-over matches, beginning October 6 in Puducherry, subject to fitness clearance. However, he has now been advised to rest for 15 days after sustaining the shin injury, Cricinfo reported.

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The Australia A series was expected to serve as an important fitness test for Pandya, particularly to assess his ability to bowl his full quota of 10 overs ahead of India’s five-match ODI series against New Zealand, beginning November 4.

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Hardik has continued to struggle with pain while bowling, further extending his absence from competitive cricket, which began in late May during the IPL. He has spent much of the intervening period undergoing rehabilitation at the BCCI's Centre of Excellence (CoE) in Bengaluru.

The all-rounder initially suffered back spasms during the IPL before sustaining a leg strain at the CoE ahead of India's ODI series against Afghanistan in June.

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Hardik experienced shin pain shortly before his selection for the Afghanistan series. Scans subsequently revealed an issue with his tibia, prompting the medical team to advise him to rest for around a week.

On September 17, Hardik underwent his first fitness test, during which he bowled. However, he did not complete the full 10-over quota, which is considered a key requirement by the BCCI Centre of Excellence medical staff, along with the Indian team management and selectors, before clearing him for competitive cricket.

During his second fitness test on September 19, the shin pain resurfaced. Following another scan this week, Hardik has been advised to take complete rest for two weeks, after which he will undergo another assessment.

Hardik has not played an ODI since the Champions Trophy final in March last year, with recurring fitness issues continuing to disrupt his return to the 50-over format ahead of the 2027 ODI World Cup in October-November. (ANI)

(This content is sourced from a syndicated feed and is published as received. The Tribune assumes no responsibility or liability for its accuracy, completeness, or content.)

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