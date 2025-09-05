Canberra [Australia], September 5 (ANI): Defending champions Australia announced a star-studded 15-member squad for their upcoming ODI World Cup, which is scheduled to be held in India and Sri Lanka from September 30 to November 2.

The record seven-time champions will attempt to defend their crown on the turning tracks of the sub-continent, with their campaign beginning on October 1 against New Zealand. While ball tweakers will have a say on such surfaces, Australia have been handed a massive boost with left-arm spinner Sophie Molineux set to be on track to be fit for the marquee event.

Along with Molineux, leg-spinner Georgia Wareham has also recovered from the injury which forced her to leave the Women's Hundred early. The duo will spearhead Australia's spin attack and look to influence the game in favour of the defending champions.

Molineux has been on the sidelines since undergoing knee surgery last year. She is still on the road to recovery and could miss the ODIs in India in the buildup to the tournament.

"Sophie Molineux is progressing well in her return from a knee injury, and we anticipate she'll be available for the World Cup. Georgia Wareham is also back to full training following her adductor injury during the Hundred," Australia physio Kate Beerworth said as quoted from ESPNcricinfo.

Alyssa Healy will lead the side with Grace Harris occupying the final batting spot and Georgia Voll making the cut after enjoying a breakout maiden year in international cricket. Healy recently returned to on-field action after recovering from the foot injury she sustained in the Ashes last year. She announced her return with flamboyance and notched 137* off 85 deliveries against India A.

Voll is one of five players, alongside Molineux, Wareham, Phoebe Litchfield and Kim Garth, who made the cut for their first 50-over World Cup squad. For the three ODIs against India, Australia will be supplemented with the uncapped duo of Nicole Faltum and Charli Knott. After the conclusion of the series, they will fly back home for the WNCL season.

"A World Cup in India is one of cricket's biggest assignments, but we believe this group is up for the challenge. The valuable experience the squad has gained from several sub-continent tours in recent years, as well as exposure through the Women's Premier League, will be beneficial in tackling the unique demands of Indian conditions," national selector, Shawn Flegler said.

"The extended nature of an ODI World Cup can be a challenge, and we believe this group has the depth and versatility to meet those demands," Flegler added.

Australia squad for Women's ODI World Cup: Alyssa Healy (capt), Darcie Brown, Ashleigh Gardner, Kim Garth, Grace Harris, Alana King, Phoebe Litchfield, Tahlia McGrath, Sophie Molineux, Beth Mooney, Ellyse Perry, Megan Schutt, Annabel Sutherland, Georgia Voll, Georgia Wareham. (ANI)

