Stars of Friday blockbuster

Navi Mumbai, January 5

A resurgent India produced a praiseworthy effort to crush Australia by nine wickets in the first T20I and take a 1-0 lead in their three-match series here today.

After Titas Sadhu’s career-best figures of four for 17 helped India dismiss Australia for a mere 141, openers Smriti Mandhana (54) and Shafali Verma (64 not out) tore into the visitors with a 137-run stand to deliver an outstanding win for their side at the DY Patil Stadium.

Titas Sadhu was the pick of the bowlers for India. PTI

Having missed the last two ODIs against Australia, Shafali stroked her way to her fifth half-century in T20Is, smashing six fours and three sixes with commanding strokes all around the park.

Mandhana, too, was in her element, hitting her 27th fifty overall and seventh against Australia, a knock studded with seven fours and a six.

9 It was India’s biggest win over Australia by margin of wickets — nine. It was also only the third time Australia lost a T20I by this margin 4/17 Sadhu produced the second-best figures for any Indian bowler in the T20Is against Australia after Jhulan Goswami’s 5/11

The openers separated only when they were one hit away from getting over the line, but not before etching India’s second-best stand for the first wicket.

India finished the match in 17.4 overs, and it was also their biggest win over Australia by margin of wickets. It was also only the third time Australia lost a T20I by this margin.

We were up to the mark in three departments. We have been working hard on fielding, sometimes results won’t come. But today, everyone was pumped. Harmanpreet Kaur, India captain

“We know they are a good side. The way the bowling unit bowled today, we would love to do the same thing,” Mandhana said later.

Putting their best fielding effort across all the matches this home season, India not only showed remarkable improvement but remained clinical throughout.

Sadhu was not the only Indian to enjoy the high of an individual milestone — for she produced the second-best figures for any Indian bowler in the T20Is against Australia after Jhulan Goswami’s 5 for 11 over a decade ago.

Mandhana became only the second Indian batter after skipper Harmanpreet Kaur — and sixth overall in women’s T20Is — to have crossed the 3,000-run mark.

The victory also sets up India perfectly to have a crack at a series win, something they have never done at home against Australia.

For that matter, India have only beaten Australia once in a bilateral T20I series, emerging a 2-1 winner on their 2015-16 tour.

Chasing a modest 142, India made quite an eccentric start, logging 14 runs in the first over but none coming off the bat. Australian seamer Darcie Brown peppered most of her deliveries down the leg, with two brushing Mandhana’s pads to run down the boundary ropes while one beating everyone on its way for four byes.

Earlier, Sadhu’s four-for was complemented well by Deepti Sharma’s 2/24 and Shreyanka Patil’s 2/19 as India restricted Aussies to a below-par total. — PTI

Brief scores: Australia: 141 all out in 19.2 overs (Litchfield 49; Sadhu 4/17, Patil 2/19); India: 145/1 in 17.4 overs (Shafali 64*, Mandhana 54).

